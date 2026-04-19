Two-alarm apartment fire causes roof collapse, heavy damage in Dallas, officials say

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a three-story apartment complex in Dallas Sunday night, where heavy flames and a partial roof collapse caused significant damage, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews were called to the 9600 block of Gulf Lakes Trail just after 8 p.m. When they arrived at the apartment complex, firefighters reported fire coming through the roof of one of the buildings. A second alarm was requested.

Firefighters battled with ground lines and master streams on the building for over an hour before they declared the fire out at 9:11 p.m.

DFR said the building sustained significant damage, including a partial roof collapse. Officials said no one was injured; however, there is not currently information on the number of residents impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.