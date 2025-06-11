It's going to be hot and sunny for the start of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club

It's going to be a hot and sunny day at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday as the 125th playing of the U.S. Open Championship gets underway.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the low to mid-80s and dry. Earlier in the week, the Pittsburgh area was hit with heavy rain, which made for swampy conditions during the U.S. Open's practice rounds.

With very few trees on the property at Oakmont, fans will often find themselves with little shade or places to get a break from the sun and the heat.

Fans pack into the Fan Central zone at the 125th playing of the U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Heat is the leading killer when it comes to weather-related phenomena and is something many don't take seriously because it is a silent killer. Young children, older adults, and those with chronic health issues are most susceptible to heat exposure, illness, and heat stroke.

Those headed to the U.S, Open should drink non-alcoholic beverages, plenty of water, and juices with electrolytes to stay safe and hydrated. Complimentary hydration stations are available throughout the course at the U.S. Open.

Loose fitting and light-colored clothes should be worn as well. Sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher should be worn and individuals should take breaks in the shade or in the air conditioning, which can be found at the U.S. Open in places like the merchandise pavilions.

It's also important for people to recognize if they have symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke and seek immediate medical attention if they suspect they have any of these symptoms. First-Aid Stations are located throughout the course at the U.S. Open and are staffed by doctors and other first responders from Allegheny Health Network and UPMC.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to be into the 80s again with cooler temperatures on Saturday and Sunday along with rain and storm chances back in the forecast.

