A look at the U.S. Open's luxurious club seating, featuring chefs, an open bar and impeccable views

Each day, thousands of golf fans flood the Oakmont Country Club to catch U.S. Open action.

Most people watch from the grass or grandstands, but some will enjoy the championship in a more luxurious style from the club seating.

What is the 1895 Club at the U.S. Open?

It's hard to miss the 1895 Club. The two-story temporary building sits within view of several holes that will make or break a golfer this week.

"It's one of the few spots on course you don't have to leave the space to really see everything," said Brandon Wrobel, senior sales manager of hospitality for the USGA.

The USGA started the club last year, naming it after the first year of the U.S Open Championship. The first floor is set up to be more of a club. The upper floor resembles more of a sports bar vibe.

"This space is massive. We started when we looked at this championship, debating on what it would look like. And we got to the point here where we sold out fully in this space. The only time we have a little bit of tickets left is on Wednesday," Wrobel said on Tuesday.

Tickets for the 1895 Club cost a pretty penny. The price of admission is a tad over $905, but that includes the fees. It also includes cart rides at the course, chefs and an open bar.

"We try to be as white glove as you possibly can be on a golf course. The vibes are always great in this space when you have the atmosphere up here," Wrobel said.

After starting this last year, the USGA feels it has worked out some tweaks and hopes the five days for the club enhance the fan experience.

"We try to find the best spot on course with beautiful views as you take a look around the course and everywhere we go here," Wrobel said.

The club holds about 650 people, and once the championship is over, the two-story structure will be taken down like the rest of the tents set up around the course.