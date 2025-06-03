From merchandise to concessions, here's what you can expect for the fan experience at the U.S. Open next week

Everything you need to know about merchandise and concessions at the U.S. Open

If you're going to the U.S. Open next week at Oakmont Country Club, here are some things you can expect to see when it comes to things like merchandise and concessions and the fan experience as a whole.

With 200,000 people expected to be in attendance for the week of the championship, the main focus of the event will be the golf, but the offerings provided by the USGA don't stop at the 18th hole.

From photo opportunities to concessions and from tens of thousands of square feet of retail space and interactive experiences for adults and kids alike, the U.S. Open at Oakmont will have plenty to keep people busy across all seven days of championship golf.

Grandstand seating allows an elevated view of Oakmont's challenging layout

If it's the golf you're after and you're wondering what the seating options will be like with gallery tickets, grandstand seating will be available throughout the property.

A large grandstand surrounding the 18th hole will provide an elevated view of what is considered one of the best finishing holes in all of golf and where the 125th U.S. Open champion will be crowned next Sunday evening.

The grandstands at the 18th hole at Oakmont Country Club will be one of the more popular viewing areas for the 125th playing of the U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

In addition to a supreme view of the 18th hole, the grandstand there gives a great view of the 10th tee and the 12th tee.

Will there be Pittsburgh-themed concessions at the U.S. Open?

How much merchandise will be available at the U.S. Open?

The merchandise pavilion at the U.S. Open next week will consist of 35,000 square feet of space with more than 500,000 items available for purchase.

With things like hats, shirts, towels, ball markers, umbrellas, and everything in between, the merchandise pavilion inside the Fan Central zone has something for everyone.

The merchandise pavilion at Oakmont Country Club at the U.S. Open next week consists of 35,000 square feet of retail space with more than 500,000 items available for purchase. Mike Darnay / KDKA

The merchandise pavilion will be open to the public daily through this coming Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone who doesn't have U.S. Open tickets. Starting Monday, tickets will be necessary to access the merchandise.

Other spectator experiences in Fan Central

When spectators are dropped off at the main gate to the U.S. Open, a number of different experiences will be available in the Fan Central zone before proceeding onto the golf course.

Spectators inside the Fan Central zone near Gate 1 will have an opportunity to get their picture taken with the famous U.S. Open trophy.

The trophy will be on display inside the Swing Experience Driven by Lexus, where fans will also be able to test their putting and get their swing analyzed.

If you've always wondered what it's like to putt on Oakmont's historic greens, you'll have an opportunity to do just that inside Fan Central at the GHIN Putting Experience presented by Sentry.

The putting experience is set up on a replica of Oakmont's 18th green and will give you the chance to roll some putts just like the pros will do next week with the U.S. Open championship at stake.

