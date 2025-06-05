Here's some of the U.S. Open food and drink menu items at Oakmont Country Club

Everything you need to know about merchandise and concessions at the U.S. Open

When fans attend the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club next week, there will be plenty of options on the menu when it comes to food and drink that's available.

The U.S. Open is returning to the Pittsburgh area next week and is being hosted at Oakmont for a record 10th time.

With more than 200,000 people expected to attend the tournament throughout the week of the championship, Aramark Sports + Entertainment says they will have a full lineup of both food and drink that help keep hungry fans satisfied.

The food and drink options at the U.S. Open next week at Oakmont Country Club will provide plenty of options across the board for fans in attendance. Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Aramark says that fans will be able to enjoy food and drink items that "celebrate both the sport and the spirit of Oakmont."

The Oakmont shaved kielbasa sandwich, the Merion cheesesteak, the Pebble Beach chicken sandwich, and the Pinehurst barbecue pulled pork sandwich are all paying homage to the USGA's anchor sites and tournament hosts and will be available at numerous concession stands on the property, including along the 16th hole.

A specialty Steel City Hot Dog topped with capicola, provolone, vinegar slaw, potato sticks, and mustard, served on a Martin's potato roll will be available in several locations.

Food and drink items provided by Pittsburgh-based companies will be served throughout the tournament as well, including Caliente Pizza, bread from Mancini's Bakery, and coffee from National Grind.

Some quick grab-and-go items that will be available will include a Southwest veggie wrap, an asiago turkey sandwich, and a Caesar salad.

For fans who have tickets to the Trophy Club, which is located in Fan Central alongside the 3rd fairway, there will be additional items available like lobster rolls, crabcake sandwiches, brisket pierogies, roasted cauliflower, and a grilled shrimp po'boy sandwich.

Specialty alcoholic beverages that will be available at the tournament will include Corona Lemonade and the Lemon Wedge by Dewar's, the official cocktail of the U.S. Open.

Practice rounds for the U.S. Open begin on Monday and the tournament is being held from June 12 to June 15.

