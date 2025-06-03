Here's who has qualified for next week's U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club

The field is nearly set for next week's U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

The best golfers in the world will be teeing it up next week for the 125th playing of the U.S. Open and from a Pittsburgh native to a number of past champions trying to win the championship again, there are plenty of big storylines to follow.

The U.S. Open will tee off on June 12 and here are some of those big storylines to follow.

Matt Vogt, a former Oakmont caddy qualifies for the U.S. Open

Matt Vogt was among those who qualified for the upcoming U.S. Open during final qualifying on Monday.

Final qualifying consisted of a grueling 36-hole competition known as "Golf's Longest Day."

Vogt, who caddied at Oakmont for six years and now a dentist based out of Indianapolis, shot 68-68 at the Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla, Washington to earn medalist honors and a spot in the U.S. Open next week in his hometown.

After qualifying for the U.S. Open, Vogt said Oakmont and the tournament being held in Pittsburgh means so much to him, but he tried to block out those thoughts while attempting to qualify.

"It took every ounce of energy in my body to not think about that all day," Vogt said.

A caddie turned dentist turned U.S. Open competitor!



If you watch one Golf's Longest Day interview, make sure it's this one from Matthew Vogt.

Vogt said he hasn't been at Oakmont since 2021 and hasn't seen the recent renovations at the course that have been implemented since then.

"It was very hard then," Vogt said. "You know, I'm a different player. I'm a better player, I know that. But I'm playing with the best players in the world, so I will soak up every single second of that week and stay insanely present. It's just a dream come true."

High School Junior Mason Howell qualifies for U.S. Open

Another big storyline that came out of final qualifying on Monday happened at the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta, Georgia as 17-year-old Mason Howell made big headlines.

Howell, a high school junior who is committed to play college golf at the University of Georgia, qualified for the U.S. Open by shooting 63-63 and finishing 18-under par to earn his spot at Oakmont Country Club.

"That was one of the greatest moments of my life," Howell said after qualifying.

High school junior Mason Howell won the Atlanta U.S. Open qualifier with an incredible 18-under score over 36 holes.



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/UOlNRJGA7N — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 3, 2025

Howell, currently 8th in the American Junior Golf Association ranking list, earned his spot in the U.S. Open without making a single bogey across his 36 holes of final qualifying.

Cameron Young qualifies for U.S. Open in playoff

One of the higher profile final qualifying events was held at the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Columbus, Ohio and featured some prominent PGA Tour names who were trying to earn a spot at next week's U.S. Open.

Erik Van Rooyen earned medalist honors with a stunning 13-under par score, six shots better than the next player in the field, but the big storyline from the qualifier was the playoff for the final qualifying spot.

Rickie Fowler and Max Homa, who was carrying his own bag, both shot 5-under par to earn their way into the playoff.

This is what Golf's Longest Day is all about!



6x @PGATOUR winner Max Homa out here grinding 36 holes with his own bag on his back in an effort to play in his sixth-consecutive U.S. Open.

Cameron Young also made the playoff, making a necessary birdie on the last of his 36 holes to move to 5-under as well.

CAMERON YOUNG CLUTCH!



A birdie on the first playoff hole and he's on to Oakmont!



Homa, Fowler, Cole and Johnson are heading home.

In the playoff, Young birdied the first hole, securing him a spot in the U.S. Open.

Can Bryson DeChambeau go back-to-back?

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, last year's winner at Pinehurst, is aiming to become just the second back-to-back champion of the last 75 years, a feat achieved by Brooks Koepka in 2017 and 2018 and by Ben Hogan in 1950 and 1951.

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 16: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his third shot out of a greenside bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 16, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. / Getty Images

Should DeChambeau be able to repeat, he'll join a relatively exclusive club of players to win the U.S. Open three or more times that includes Tiger Woods, Hale Irwin, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Bobby Jones, and Willie Anderson.

Phil Mickelson still chasing the career grand slam

Can Phil Mickelson find lightning in a bottle to contend at this year's U.S. Open and complete the career grand slam?

Mickelson would love to become the seventh all-time player to achieve the grand slam, already having won the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 15: Phil Mickelson of the United States hits out of a greenside bunker on the fourth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / Getty Images

Six times a runner up at the U.S. Open, Mickelson has struggled as of late at major championships. Since winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in 2021, Mickelson has missed the cut in 10 of his 14 appearances at majors.

In the four times he made the cut, he had a 2nd place and 43rd place finish at the Masters, 58th place finish at the PGA Championship, and 60th place finish at the Open Championship.

Is Scottie Scheffler the favorite to win at Oakmont?

When the players tee off at Oakmont next week, Scottie Scheffler will likely be the favorite to win the tournament.

Scheffler, the world's No. 1 ranked player, is on a hot streak currently, having won three of the last four competitions he has played in.

With wins at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial, Scheffler has now been victorious 16 times on the PGA Tour since winning the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 01: Scottie Scheffler of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. / Getty Images

In seven U.S. Open appearances, Scheffler has posted three top 10 finishes, including a tied for second place result in 2022 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Scheffler competed in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont as an amateur, but missed the cut.

Former champions in the field at Oakmont

Along with defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (2024 and 2020), a number of past U.S. Open champions will be in the field at Oakmont last week.

Past champions in the field include:

Wyndham Clark, 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club

Matt Fitzpatrick, 2022 at The Country Club

Jon Rahm, 2021 at Torrey Pines

Gary Woodland, 2019 at Pebble Beach

Brooks Koepka, 2018 and 2017 at Shinnecock Hills and Erin Hills

Dustin Johnson, 2016 at Oakmont

Jordan Spieth, 2015 at Chambers Bay

Justin Rose, 2013 at Merion

Rory McIlroy, 2011 at Congressional

Lucas Glover, 2009 at Bethpage Black

A full list of players who will be competing in next week's U.S. Open can be found here.