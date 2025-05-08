Oakmont Country Club hoping for firm and fast conditions for next month's U.S. Open

A look at the course design for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club

Oakmont Country Club is ready to host the U.S. Open next month and members at the historic club are hoping for firm and fast conditions to test the world's best golfers.

There have been a number of changes to the historic course since the last time it hosted the U.S. Open in 2016 and the golf world will soon be descending on Western Pennsylvania.

The course underwent an extensive renovation project aimed at taking the property back to its original design and some of its roots, taking some of its "best of" features from 1903 to 1946.

"This course is really dependent on weather," said John Lynch, President of Oakmont Country Club. "If we get wet weather, you've got an opportunity to go under par. If it's dry with a little bit of wind, they're gonna be over par. The membership is hoping for dry and windy.

Lynch said it's the "mojo" of the membership to want players to finish the tournament over par.

A few things haven't changed over the years that make Oakmont one of the toughest tests in golf -- the speed of the greens and the thick rough.

Oakmont rough will be 5 inches for #USOpen. Right now 4 1/2 inches pic.twitter.com/StSYvG3DoT — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) May 6, 2025

"If you talk to the members, it's a fair golf course and good shots are rewarded and bad shots are punished," said Lou Cestello, Head of Regional Presidents at PNC Bank. "I mean, there's something to be said for that. You have to bring your "A" game every time you're at Oakmont and if you show a little sign of weakness, you get exposed and it's just fun, right? It's the ultimate test."

This year will mark the 10th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club and certainly won't be its last, with future U.S. Opens already slated to return to Oakmont in 2033, 2042, and 2049.

This year's U.S. Open will take place from June 12 to June 15.