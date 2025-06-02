Thousands of volunteers recruited to help with the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open comes to the Oakmont Country Club next week.

Practice rounds begin on Monday, and it takes thousands of volunteers to ensure everything runs seamlessly. With golf's rich history, volunteering at the event has become a tradition for some.

Oakmont Country Club is viewed as one of the hallowed halls of golf.

"We've always said about Oakmont, that great courses produce great champions," volunteer Tom Simmermon said.

When the best in the world try their luck at the "Church Pews" bunker and intense rough, about 4,200 volunteers will be along for the ride, another 2,400 on standby.

"That's the kind of support we've gotten from western Pennsylvania," Simmermon said.

They'll handle everything from hospitality to crowd control, merchandise, scorecards, and fan services. Some volunteers are as much a staple as the clock by the first tee. Jonathan Spatz has done five Opens at Oakmont.

"I've seen a lot of things. I've had some interesting times," the Indiana Township man said.

Simmermon came out as a fan in 1973, then started volunteering in 1983.

"This is my fifth U.S. Open," the Cranberry man said.

Spatz is a walking scorer with the players. He's done it long enough that it started with pencil and paper. Now, it's done on a phone and posts right to the scoreboard and broadcasts.

"If I do it right, yeah. If I make a mess, they give you a call on the phone and say, 'I think you got that wrong,'" Spatz said with a laugh.

There's one golfer in particular that he scored who would be the envy of most fans.

"The biggest one I did was in 2007 for this guy," Spatz said while holding up Tiger Woods' golf ball from the 2007 U.S. Open.

Simmermon will co-chair the club members' service committee, essentially keeping members in the loop before, during, and after the event.

One of his lasting memories was in 1994 when he worked as a marshal over the last few holes. It was Arnold Palmer's final hole at his last U.S. Open.

"The fans that were surrounding that green gave him an ovation that I know touched him deeply and was very moving for anyone that was there," Simmermon recalled.

In their decades around the game, Simmermon and Spatz have seen golf grow.

"You could grab a seat on the ground next to the 18th green and watch the leaders come up. There were that few people coming," Simmermon said of the 1973 championship at the Oakmont Country Club.

Now, there are grandstands to hold thousands of people. One thing that never changes is hoping for a great championship.

"I'm just hoping it's a good, close competition and the crowd loves it. That's what I would like to see. I think it will be good," Spatz said with a smile.