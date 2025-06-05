Oakmont businesses excited to cash in on U.S. Open

Next week, it's estimated that more than 200,000 people will pass through the Oakmont area for the U.S. Open.

While the focus of the U.S. Open will be at the Oakmont Country Club, small businesses in the region are hoping people will flock down so they can cash in. The borough is quietly nestled along the Allegheny River, but it becomes the center of the golf world next week.

Local Remedy hopes to get their name out there

For some businesses like Local Remedy, which opened earlier this year, it's a chance to get their name out there.

"We think it will be a great opportunity for us to get some new people in the door," tavern manager Maria Synan said.

They're working with food trucks and bringing in a popular golf podcast.

"They have their own following of people who listen to the podcast and want to come see them live. So bringing them here is going to be a huge opportunity for us," Synan said.

Business exploded in 2016 for Amanda Lee Glassware

Others have been through the crowd rush before and they've seen business explode after everyone left. Amanda Lee started her business just before the 2016 tournament.

"I had only been in business about two years then and it really propelled me. It got us a lot of online sales, so now we're in all 50 states," Lee said.

Before this year's championship, Amanda Lee Glassware started seeing buyers. The shop worked with the USGA in 2016 and is again making glassware that's in the U.S. Open merchandise tent; 3,000 of a special glass set were made. Part of the set has the country club clubhouse and squirrel logo painted on it. This is in addition to all the other glassware she sells.

"I've been painting it in my sleep," Lee said.

Somma Pizza and Sports Bar caters to USGA

Somma Pizza and Sports Bar is literally across the street from the country club. It's been catering the United States Golf Association during their stay and will continue through the championship next week.

"I'm like, we're part of this. We're bringing food to these guys," Somma owner Susan Somma said.

They've been in their spot for 22 years and have seen the rush of customers in the past. Preparing for next week is not an easy task.

"Took me two weeks to do the schedule. I wanted to pull my hair out, because I don't know. I don't know what's going to happen, but we're busy, so that's all that matters," Somma said.

Several businesses, including the ones in this story, plan on extending hours and opening on days they are normally closed to accommodate crowds.