Fox Chapel Golf Club's 11th hole has a unique history and layout | The Elite 18
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) -- There are a number of great Par 3's throughout the area, including the 11th hole at Fox Chapel Golf Club.
Fox Chapel's 11th hole plays anywhere from 138 yards at the white tees to 181 yards from the tips and features an island green that's surrounded by sand, instead of water.
"It's the original short," said Fox Chapel Golf Club Head Professional Alex Childs. "For those who are familiar with the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, this is sort of the inspiration behind the island green."
"We like to be true to the essence of Seth Raynor," Childs said when asked if the club has ever considered replacing the sand with water around the green. "The only adaptation we've made is that we let people walk up with the slope. There used to be steps that you came up and there's a famous picture of a plane crash right next to the 11th hole because this hole adjoined Rodgers Field, which was the first airport in Allegheny County."
When playing the hole today, if the flag is positioned on the left side of the green, an ideal tee shot approaches the middle front area of the green.
A thumbprint design on the putting surface will help move the ball from the right to the left.
"This is just one of those holes where you need to hit it in the center of the green, make your two putts, make a par, and let's go."
Fox Chapel Golf Club
Founded: 1923
Public or Private: Private
Location: 426 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Phone Number: 412-967-9081
Website: www.FoxChapelGolfClub.org
Course Designer: Seth Raynor
Par: 70
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Black - 6,705 yards - 73.3/137
- Blue - 6,266 yards - 71.1/132
- White - 5,941 yards - 69.4/129
- Green - 5,624 yards - 68.0/124
- Red - 5,191 yards - 71.8/126
- Yellow - 4,852 - 70.1/119