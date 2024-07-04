Fox Chapel Golf Club's 11th hole has a unique history and layout | The Elite 18

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) -- There are a number of great Par 3's throughout the area, including the 11th hole at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

Fox Chapel's 11th hole plays anywhere from 138 yards at the white tees to 181 yards from the tips and features an island green that's surrounded by sand, instead of water.

"It's the original short," said Fox Chapel Golf Club Head Professional Alex Childs. "For those who are familiar with the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, this is sort of the inspiration behind the island green."

The 11th hole at Fox Chapel Golf Club is one of the most unique in the area with an island green, but it's surrounded by sand instead of water. KDKA Drone Team

"We like to be true to the essence of Seth Raynor," Childs said when asked if the club has ever considered replacing the sand with water around the green. "The only adaptation we've made is that we let people walk up with the slope. There used to be steps that you came up and there's a famous picture of a plane crash right next to the 11th hole because this hole adjoined Rodgers Field, which was the first airport in Allegheny County."

When playing the hole today, if the flag is positioned on the left side of the green, an ideal tee shot approaches the middle front area of the green.

A thumbprint design on the putting surface will help move the ball from the right to the left.

"This is just one of those holes where you need to hit it in the center of the green, make your two putts, make a par, and let's go."

Fox Chapel Golf Club

Founded: 1923

Public or Private: Private

Location: 426 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Phone Number: 412-967-9081

Website: www.FoxChapelGolfClub.org

Course Designer: Seth Raynor

Par: 70

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 6,705 yards - 73.3/137

Blue - 6,266 yards - 71.1/132

White - 5,941 yards - 69.4/129

Green - 5,624 yards - 68.0/124

Red - 5,191 yards - 71.8/126

Yellow - 4,852 - 70.1/119