Live Updates: Tehran says Strait of Hormuz "under Iran's control" after Trump threatens U.S. might "keep it"
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Tehran said Thursday the Strait of Hormuz is "under Iran's control and management" after President Trump said the U.S. has "total control" over the waterway. "I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT," Mr. Trump wrote Wednesday on his Truth Social platform.
- Iran has appeared to demand compensation for an oil spill in the Strait of Hormuz that has washed up on Qeshm Island, saying a foreign bulk carrier appeared to be the source of the slick.
- Last month's elaborate ruse that saw President Trump secretly move from Air Force One to another plane by way of a catering truck took place within a day of U.S. and Turkish intelligence picking up on an Iranian plot to fire a missile at the presidential jet, CBS News has learned.
Iranian foreign minister says U.S. miscalculating over Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday the United States has miscalculated on the Strait of Hormuz.
"The U.S. has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran," he wrote in a post on X. "Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz."
His comments come a day after President Trump said the U.S. has "total control" over the waterway.
"I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Tehran responded to his comments Thursday, saying the water is "under Iran's control and management."
Democratic senators demand answers about conditions aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Senate Democrats demanded answers Wednesday about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, following reports of food shortages, broken plumbing and mental health crises during the aircraft carrier's record-setting deployment.
In a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut, called for the Navy to account for conditions aboard the carrier, which he said "has been deployed more than 250 days" without coming ashore "in over 200 days, setting a record for consecutive days at sea."
Blumenthal voiced concern over such extended deployments, noting "widespread reports of shortages of basic supplies, water contamination, plumbing issues, deteriorating mental health, deck safety concerns" and other problems aboard the Lincoln.
A Navy official told CBS News that the "Lincoln is operating in a highly contested environment where traditional supply hubs in the Middle East were disrupted by combat actions. In response, leadership prioritized mission-critical supplies: first food, then hygiene items, then mail. Current reports from the ship confirm continuous access to clean water, functional AC, and healthy meal options."
CBS/AFP
Iran appears to demand compensation for oil spill in Strait of Hormuz
Iran appears to be demanding compensation for an oil spill in the Strait of Hormuz that has washed up on Qeshm Island.
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Wednesday that the country's Department of Environment said oil was spotted along parts of the island's coastline. Cleanup operations are underway and authorities are investigating the source of the spill.
In a post on X Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei wrote: "Who bears responsibility for compensating these damages? Is it the nations that consume the inexpensive energy exported from our region, the shipping insurers, or the aggressors and their partners who have transformed the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman into a theater for military operations and the testing of highly destructive weaponry?"
"Every party that benefits from commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz carries both a legal and a moral obligation to remediate the environmental harm inflicted upon the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman," he added, saying "preliminary evidence indicates a foreign bulk carrier as the source."
Baqaei did not go into specifics about how much compensation Iran might insist on or from whom, but did say that degradation in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and the local marine ecosystem has imposed "trillions of dollars in damage on Iran's coastal areas" in recent decades.
Iran claims it controls Strait of Hormuz and U.S. doesn't
The head of Iran's Basij paramilitary unit, Hossein Taeb, asserted Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz is "under Iran's control and management," Reuters reported, citing Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.
The remarks came a day after President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that the U.S. had "total control" of the vital waterway.
More than 30 nations condemn Iran executions
More than 30 countries, including France, Britain and Canada, have condemned Iran's use of capital punishment, saying in a joint statement that the Islamic republic is executing protesters to "silence dissent."
The countries, joined by the European Union's top diplomat, said they "condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing executions of protesters and use of the death penalty" by Iran.
"The use of capital punishment to silence dissent, intimidate communities, and punish individuals exercising their human rights can never be justified," the statement said. "The people of Iran must be free to exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear."
Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Germany and numerous other European nations were among those calling for Iran "to immediately end the use of the death penalty and release all those arbitrarily detained."
Iran's foreign minister brushed off the criticism, saying, "Countries like France should stop lecturing the world about 'human rights' and international law. The hypocrisy is blatant and embarrassing.
"Your backing of Israel's genocide in Gaza -- and aggression against Iran -- has destroyed whatever moral high ground you imagined you had," Abbas Araghchi posted on X.
The joint statement speaks to growing alarm from the United Nations and rights groups over a surge in executions in recent months, after Iran was rocked by nationwide anti-government protests earlier in the year and the start of the Middle East war in February.
AFP
Trump's secret plane switch took place within a day of credible Iranian missile threat
Last month's elaborate ruse that saw President Trump secretly move from Air Force One to another plane by way of a catering truck took place within a day of U.S. and Turkish intelligence picking up on an Iranian plot to fire a missile at the presidential jet, CBS News has learned.
The decision to shift Mr. Trump to a different plane was made while the annual NATO conference was underway in Ankara, according to two law enforcement officials and a U.S. official. The president had flown into the Turkish capital on a newly retrofitted Boeing 747 donated by the government of Qatar, but an older white-and-blue jet that has served as Air Force One since the 1990s was also on the ground as a support aircraft.
Ahead of Mr. Trump's July 8 departure from the summit, the National Security Agency, the CIA and Turkey's MIT intelligence service picked up streams of information about a credible plot by Iran to fire a surface-to-air missile at Air Force One, according to two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss sensitive matters.
There were also reports of a team in Turkey tasked with firing the surface-to-air missile at the plane, the U.S. officials said. But after more probes, no team was detected.
As the U.S.-Iran war nears the six-month mark, there is a significant ongoing threat from Iran to kill Mr. Trump, according to the officials.
Iran rejects Trump's claims the Strait of Hormuz is under U.S. control
Iran is countering President Trump's claim on Wednesday that the Strait of Hormuz is under U.S. control, though Tehran did not refer to the president by name.
"Claims and repeated posts by U.S. officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's conditions are accepted," the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said in a statement on X.
The authority was the agency set up to manage transit through the strait — and collect a tolls — soon after the war began on Feb. 28.
Traffic in the strait has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks. Tuesday's tally of eight vessels fell below a 10-day average of about 12, for the lowest daily count since Aug. 5, according to Kpler data.
Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier that the U.S. has "total control over the Strait of Hormuz."
"I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it," he wrote.