The 16th hole at Southpointe Golf Club tests accuracy and precision | The Elite 18

The 16th hole at Southpointe Golf Club near Canonsburg is one that demands accuracy and precision from start to finish.

Southpointe Golf Club officially opened in 1994 and has hosted some big events, including the Mylan Classic from 2010 through 2013.

Designed by Arthur Hills, Southpointe is one of the more challenging courses in western Pennsylvania with more than 200 feet of elevation changes.

Southpointe's 16th hole is one of its biggest tests of golf, stretching 420 yards with not much room for error.

The 16th hole at Southpointe Golf Club is one that tests precision and accuracy down the home stretch of a difficult round. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"This is a great point in the round where a little strategy pays off," said Southpointe Director of Golf Justin Collins. "You've got to get it out in the fairway so you've got a chance to get at the elevated green."

From the tee, the right side of the hole can give a generous bounce back to the fairway, but high grass lines the left side.

From the fairway, approach shots also need to be precise with trouble surrounding the putting surface.

Once on the green, if you find yourself putting for par and can get your fourth shot into the hole, par is a great score.

The Elite 18

Southpointe Golf Club

Founded: 1994

Public or Private: Private

Location: 360 Southpointe Boulevard, Canonsburg, PA 15317

Phone Number: 724-746-2950

Website: https://www.southpointegolfclub.com/

Course Designer: Arthur Hills

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: