A question about every Eagles position group before training camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a trip to the Super Bowl in Nick Sirianni's second season as Eagles head coach, the Birds enter the 2023 season with high expectations.

Philadelphia lost several starters, particularly on defense, but replenished during the offseason and arguably have a better team compared to last season.

Here's a question about every position group ahead of the Eagles reporting to training camp Tuesday.

QB: Can Hurts continue to get better?

Last season, Jalen Hurts emerged as the Eagles' franchise quarterback, leading the Birds to a 14-3 record, finishing second in MVP voting and a Super Bowl berth.

Hurts was rewarded with a $255 million contract, making him the highest-paid quarterback before Lamar Jackson's mega-deal.

Hurts improved in nearly every passing category last season, setting career-highs in completion percentage, passing touchdowns and passer rating, among others. But can the 24-year-old continue to improve?

Betting against him not improving doesn't seem like a wise decision. Going back to his college days, Hurts has improved every season as a passer.

With the Eagles having a tougher schedule this season, Hurts will be tested even more to keep up with opponents through the air.

RB: How healthy will Swift, Penny be?

The Eagles' rushing attack will have some new faces after Miles Sanders signed with the Panthers in free agency.

The Eagles signed Penny, the former Seahawks tailback, and acquired Philly native D'Andre Swift in a trade with the Lions.

Both backs are talented and were lost-cost, high-upside moves, but they have each dealt with injuries throughout their career.

So, how many games will Swift and Penny play this season?

In five seasons with Seattle, Penny played in 42 of the possible 81 regular season games. Swift has played in 13 games twice and 14 games once in his three years in Detroit.

When on the field, Swift and Penny both have been productive players who add something different to the offense. If neither are healthy, more responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott.

WR: Will Quez Watkins hold onto 3rd WR spot?

The Eagles don't have to worry about A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The wideouts have solidified themselves as one of the best duos in the league.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is essentially the Eagles' third wideout, but will wide receiver Quez Watkins hold onto the third spot on the depth chart after having some underwhelming moments last season?

Earlier this year in OTAs, Sirianni told reporters he was confident in Watkins. But, the team signed Olamide Zacchaeus to compete for snaps.

Zacchaeus is similar to Watkins in the way he can stretch the field and had some productive seasons with the Falcons after being undrafted.

TE: Who steps up behind Goedert?

If not for an injury last season, Goedert was set to have a career season.

While Goedert was sidelined, the Eagles didn't get much out of their tight ends, so who will step up if Goedert misses time?

Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra played the most snaps behind Goedert last season, but the person who steps up might be newcomer Dan Arnold.

Arnold backed up Evan Engram on the Jaguars last year and had nine catches for 135 yards on 13 targets.

Arnold's best season came in 2020 with the Cardinals. He had 31 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games, including five starts.

OL: Who will start at right guard?

The Eagles will enter the 2023 season with arguably the best offensive line in the league. They return four starters: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson after losing Issac Seumalo in free agency.

The starter at right guard is far from official, but the likely favorite is 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens. Rookie third-rounder Tyler Steen is also a name.

DL: Can this year's group be better than last?

The Eagles' 2022 defensive line was historically good. The defensive line helped the Eagles rack up 70 sacks, which ranks first in franchise history and third all-time in the NFL.

Even though the team lost Javon Hargrave to free agency, and vets like Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and company are a year older, could this group be better?

But, the Eagles certainly infused some youth into their pass rush with the additions of former Georgia Bulldogs Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

LB: Is Nakobe Dean a long-term solution?

The Eagles have shuffled through linebackers over the years.

After losing T.J. Edwards in free agency, Dean is set to fill the void in the 2023 season.

Dean, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was mostly a special teamer last season, playing only 3% of the defensive snaps and 75% of the special teams snaps.

But all eyes will be on Dean through camp. He was reportedly wearing the green dot during OTAs, which means he'll be calling the plays for the defense.

It's a big ask for Dean, a first-year starter, but he has the pedigree to make the leap after winning a national championship at Georgia and earning the Butkus Award in 2021 as the nation's top linebacker.

S: Will Eagles add another player before season?

Safety might rank dead last if you had to rank the Eagles' position groups by strength.

The Eagles enter camp with Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, K'Von Wallace and rookie Syndey Brown at safety after losing both starters, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps.

Blankenship proved last year he can hang around, Edmunds has veteran experience and the team is high on Brown, but it's a thin group.

It wouldn't be surprising if Eagles general manager Howie Roseman added a safety via trade during camp. He did last year with Gardner-Johnson, who signed with the Lions, and he's made plenty of big trades late in the offseason.

Cardinals Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, who is set to report for camp and requested a trade earlier this year, is a name to watch.

CB: Will any of the young players make an impact?

Unlike the safety position, the Eagles have solid depth at cornerback.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry headline the group. Avonte Maddox will start in the slot, but there will be some competition for the other spots on the depth chart.

The Birds brought in former Browns cornerback Greedy Williams on a one-year deal, Zech McPherson is entering year four, Josh Jobe enters year two and rookie fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo is coming off two national championships with Georgia.

Will any of those aforementioned players make an impact?

Slay and Bradberry were both healthy last season, but if either get hurt, the bottom-half of the Eagles' depth chart could be tested.

Specialists: Who will be Eagles' punter to start season?

The Eagles don't have many position battles to watch during camp, but punter is one to keep an eye on.

It's no guarantee that Arryn Siposs makes the 53-man roster, especially with his up-and-down performance last season.

Plus, the Eagles signed former Kansas State University punter Ty Zentner to compete with Siposs for the starting spot during training camp.