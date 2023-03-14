Eagles agree to terms with Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After losing several players on the first day of NFL free agency, the Eagles made an addition to their offense Tuesday.

The Eagles agreed to terms with Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, according to a report from NFL Network.

Source: The #Eagles have agreed to terms with #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Penny is a talented tailback and has flashed in moments throughout his career, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy.

Last season, Penny suffered a broken fibula in Week 5 that required surgery and missed the rest of the season.

In the five games, Penny recorded 346 rushing yards on 57 carries and two touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Overall, Penny has averaged 5.7 yards per carry in his five-year career.

Penny has only played at least 14 games once in his career, in his rookie year in 2018. He's dealt with a number of injuries in his career, including hamstring and knee strains and a torn ACL during the 2019 season.

It's a low-cost, high-upside move for the Eagles if Penny can stay healthy.

Penny will join Kenny Gainwell in the Eagles' running back room as Miles Sanders is set to get paid after his career season. The Birds also have tailbacks Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks.

Giants-killer Boston Scott is an unrestricted free agent.

Sanders tweeted a goodbye to the city of Philadelphia after the Penny news broke.

To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart. 🫶🏾 — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) March 14, 2023

With Sanders and quarterback Jalen Hurts leading the way behind the Eagles' offensive line, Philadelphia had one of the best rushing attacks in football last season.

The Eagles ranked fifth in rushing yards per game with 147.6 and total rushing yards in the league with 2,509.