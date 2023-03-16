RB Miles Sanders agrees to terms with Carolina Panthers: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Running back Miles Sanders has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The details of the contract are unknown at this time.

Sources: Miles Sanders is headed to the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Sanders is coming off the best season of his NFL career. He rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns -- both career highs.

Sanders became the first Eagles running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark since LeSean McCoy accomplished the milestone in the 2014 season.

Sanders, a second round pick by the Eagles out of Penn State University in the 2019 NFL Draft, showed his full potential in the 2023 season as the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

Sanders didn't play well in the Super Bowl after taking a shot early in the game, but he scored two touchdowns in the NFC championship game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Sanders will link with a familiar face in Carolina in the NFC South.

Duce Staley, who was the Eagles' running backs coach and assistant head coach when Sanders was drafted, holds the same titles under Frank Reich in Carolina.

Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator for two seasons, including when the team won the Super Bowl vs. the New England Patriots, but he never coached Sanders.

The Eagles addressed the running back position in free agency by signing Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny and re-signing Boston Scott. Kenny Gainwell, who had a great postseason, will also be involved in the running back rotation.

Sanders tweeted goodbye to the Philly fans after the news of the Penny signing.

To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart. 🫶🏾 — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) March 14, 2023

In other free agency moves, the Eagles are repportedly brining back Fletcher Cox and James Bradberry. They released Darius Slay, retained Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham, but lost several other defensive starters.