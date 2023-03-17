Former Browns CB Greedy Williams agrees to terms with Eagles: reports
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles made an addition to their secondary Thursday night.
Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Eagles, according to multiple reports.
Williams, 25, played in 11 games last season, including one start, for the Browns after opening the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He had 11 total tackles and played 15% of Cleveland's snaps on defense.
Williams played much more on special teams than he did on defense last season. He played 42% of the total special teams snaps for the Browns.
Williams was a second round pick out of Louisiana State University in 2019 by the Browns.
Williams started 12 games as a rookie for Cleveland in 2019. In that season, Williams had 47 total tackles, two pass deflections and two tackles-for-loss. He missed all of the 2020 season after he suffered nerve damage in his right shoulder during a training camp practice.
During the 2021 season, Williams started eight of 16 games and had 41 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and 10 pass deflections.
Williams will joins an Eagles secondary that retained James Bradberry and signed Darius Slay to a contract extension.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson is still a free agent, but the Eagles have reportedly been working to bring him back.
