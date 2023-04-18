Jalen Hurts' new contract: By the numbers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nearly four years after handing Carson Wentz the largest contract in franchise history, the Eagles made another significant investment into the quarterback position.

The Eagles topped the Wentz contract by a hefty amount Monday, reportedly inking MVP runner-up and second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts to a five-year, $255 million deal that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

The contract makes Hurts the highest-paid player in league history after he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It also includes a no-trade clause for the first time in Eagles history. The deal was negotiated by Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, and is believed to be the largest contract ever completed by a female agent.

Here's a look at the contract by the numbers amongst the rest of the NFL:

Average annual value

With the new contract, Hurts now ranks first in the league with an average annual value at $51 million.

The number is just north of soon-to-be New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has contract with an AAV at $50.2 million.

Hurts' AAV is also higher than Arizona's Kyler Murray, Denver's Russell Wilson and Cleveland's Deshaun Watson.

Total value of contract

The total value of Hurts' contract ranks third in the NFL at $255 million, but not all of that is guaranteed.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes ranks first in the NFL at contract value with his $450 million deal. Buffalo's Josh Allen ranks second, slightly ahead of Hurts at $258 million.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speak to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Matt York / AP

Wilson ranks fourth with $242 million and Murray is fifth in the league with $230 million to round out the top-five.

Hurts can also reportedly earn $15 million incentives, which gives him an opportunity to make as much as $274.304 million through 2028, including $4.3 million that he would've been due in the last year of his original rookie contract.

Total guarantees

Hurts reportedly has $179.3 million in guaranteed money, which ranks second in the NFL. Watson ranks first with his fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Hurts landed ahead of Wilson, Murray and Rodgers in total guarantees.

Guarantees at signing

Hurts' contract reportedly includes $110 million guaranteed at signing, which ranks third in the league.

Watson and Wilson are the only other quarterbacks to rank higher than Hurts.

For comparison, Wentz got $66.4 million guaranteed at signing in 2019.

Does the contract give the Eagles flexibility?

When teams hand out massive contracts to their franchise quarterbacks, it tends to limit their ability to add talent to the rest of the roster.

But, it seems like the Eagles will have some flexibility with Hurts' contract.

According to NFL Network, Hurts will make $64 million through the first new year of his contract in 2024. That number should give the Eagles some cap relief in helping them surround Hurts with talent on the roster to keep their Super Bowl window open.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will reportedly earn more than Hurts over that time period.

Why getting the deal done early is significant

Following the Eagles' Super Bowl loss, general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie weren't shy about wanting to lock-up Hurts to a new contract.

And the two were wise to get a deal done early.

The Hurts contract reset the quarterback market as some of the league's best signal-callers like Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Los Angeles' Justin Herbert and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson are all eligible for new deals.

By the time those three sign new contracts, the Hurts deal will look like even more of a bargain.

*All contract numbers are via Spotrac.com