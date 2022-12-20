Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert to 53-man roster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the status of QB Jalen Hurts remains in question for Saturday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, there is some positive news for Eagles fans.

The Birds activated TE Dallas Goedert to the 53-man roster Tuesday. He was placed on the injured reserve list last month after suffering a shoulder injury against the Commanders in Week 10.

Goedert has been a critical piece in the Eagles' offense this season, recording 43 receptions for 544 yards and three touchdowns.

Dallas Goedert has been activated to the 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/zUu35INAcr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2022

Activating Goedert this week is perfect timing as the Eagles head to Dallas for a Christmas Eve matchup against the hated division-rival Cowboys.

Not only can the Eagles clinch the NFC East division on Saturday, but they could also clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC Conference. This would secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs -- until the Super Bowl of course.

Could there be a better Christmas gift this year?

It's unclear if Goedert will play Saturday, but head coach Nick Sirianni will address the media Tuesday afternoon. You can watch his press conference beginning at 12:35 p.m.