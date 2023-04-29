Eagles draft another Georgia defensive player: CB Kelee Ringo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles continued their pattern of drafting Georgia Bulldogs Saturday when they selected cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ringo, a native of Tacoma. Wash., was selected early in the draft's fourth round, 105th overall. The Eagles traded up to get that pick, shipping a 2024 3rd-round pick to Houston.

Ringo was selected for the 2022 All-SEC second team. In the 2022 season, he had 42 total tackles and snagged two interceptions.

CBS Sports says Ringo's game is a lot like Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys.

This Georgia Bulldog will have plenty of company on the Eagles' defense.

2022 draft picks Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean were both Georgia Bulldogs, along with the Eagles' two first-round picks this year, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

The team joked on Twitter that it might be time for a class trip to Georgia.

Think we need to make a class trip to Georgia — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2023

And Dean tweeted a gif of DJ Khaled saying "another one."