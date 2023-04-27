Lamar Jackson agrees to 5-year, $260 million contract extension with Ravens

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens agreed on a mega deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens announced Thursday.

The contract extension for Jackson is for five years.

The deal is for five years worth up to $260 million, making him the highest-paid quarterback, with $185 million of the contract guaranteed.

The announcement came hours before the NFL Draft, in which the Ravens will select 22nd.

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

The Ravens' social media team Tweeted out a GIF of Spongebob Square Pants with an "8 ball."

Jackson on Tuesday Tweeted out a Spongebob Square Pants GIF, with no other reference, but it left fans scratching their heads.

Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years and was unable to finish both seasons.

He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.

The Ravens, this offseason, added wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor.

