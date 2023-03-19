Steelers reportedly sign offensive guard Isaac Seumalo to 3-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers are putting more protection in place for quarterback Kenny Pickett as well as opening up holes for running back Najee Harris.

According to a report from The Score's NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, the Steelers signed Isaac Seumalo to a three-year deal.

Breaking: FA guard Isaac Seumalo has agreed to a 3-year deal with the #Steelers, source tells @theScore. One of the best guards in free agency, revered as a smart and tough player. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2023

The offensive guard spent the last seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and in 2022, Seumalo started 17 games for the eventual Super Bowl finalists.

He also started all three games in the postseason for Philadelphia.

The 29-year-old, 6'3", 300-pound guard has also spent some time at center, which will help the offensive line's depth.

He was drafted in the third round in 2016 and was part of the Eagles Super Bowl championship over the Patriots in 2018.