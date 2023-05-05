Eagles sign former Jacksonville Jaguars TE Dan Arnold: reports

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni discuss first round of 2023 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles added some depth to their tight end group Thursday.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold signed with the Eagles, according to multiple reports.

In 17 games last season, Arnold had nine catches for 135 yards on 13 targets backing-up Evan Engram on the AFC South champion Jaguars.

Darnold's best season came in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 31 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games, including five starts.

Darnold will join a tight end room with Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson.

Darnold will battle with Stoll, Calcaterra and Jackson for the back-up job during training camp.

2023 NFL Draft picks sign deals

In other Eagles news, the team signed a handful of their picks from last week's draft, including No. 9 overall selection Jalen Carter.

According to NFL Network, Carter's four-year deal is worth $21,806,84 and includes a fifth-year option.

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, a sixth-round pick and Texas defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, a seventh-round pick, also signed their rookie contracts.