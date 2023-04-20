St. Joseph's Prep alum Olamide Zaccheaus signs with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles added depth to their receiving corps Wednesday.

Former Atlanta Falcons wideout Olamide Zaccheaus signed with the Eagles, his agency tweeted. The terms of the deal are unclear at this time.

Zaccheaus had 40 receptions last season for 533 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games, including 13 starts, for the Falcons. With the Eagles, he'll reunite with former Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota, who signed with the Birds to backup Jalen Hurts.

Zaccheaus went undrafted out of the University of Virginia in 2019, but he made the Falcons roster. He improved every year with Atlanta before having a career-year in 2022.

Zaccheaus, a Plainfield, New Jersey, native played high school football at powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia. He was three-star wideout, according to 247Sports, out of high school before playing college football at Virginia.

Zaccheaus played on the St. Joe's teams that won back-to-back PIAA State championships in 2013 and 2014.

The Eagles lost Zach Pascal after he signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

Zaccheaus will most likely fill the role Pascal did as the team's fourth wideout, but he could compete with Quez Watkins for snaps after he regressed last season.