Philadelphia Eagles 2023 schedule release: Way-too-early predictions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's May, but before we know it, it will be football season.

The Eagles' 2023 schedule was released Thursday night and includes plenty of enticing matchups to go along with games against their usual divisional rivals.

Below are way-too-early predictions for each game:

Week 1 at New England Patriots

The Eagles will 100% ruin the Patriots honoring Tom Brady at halftime.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Patriots 17

Week 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Do you remember Week 2 vs. the Vikings last year? A similar result will happen.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Vikings 14

Week 3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the Eagles getting a ton of rest following the first two games, expect them to roll against a Brady-less Bucs team.

Prediction: Eagles 35, Bucs 13

Week 4 vs. Washington Commanders

Who's the quarterback for the Commanders?

Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 10

Week 5 at Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp will give the Eagles problems, but they slip away to remain undefeated against the Rams.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Rams 20

Week 6 at New York Jets

The Eagles got the best of Aaron Rodgers last year, but he gets revenge this time around to hand the Eagles their first loss.

Prediction: Jets 28, Eagles 24

Week 7 vs. Miami Dolphins

This one will be quite the shootout with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Dolphins 31

Week 8 at Commanders

Did the Commanders ever get a quarterback?

Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 20.

Week 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys added some nice pieces this offseason, but the Eagles are still the better team.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Cowboys 28

Week 10 Bye week record: 8-1

Week 11 at Kansas City Chiefs

The Eagles get their revenge for the Super Bowl in the rematch.

Prediction: Eagles 35, Chiefs 34

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

In the hardest stretch of the Eagles' schedule, expect them to drop a couple of games, especially against a battle-tested Bills team.

Prediction: Bills 28, Eagles 21

Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Niners are still crying about the NFC championship game.

Prediction: Eagles 27, 49ers 20

Week 14 at Dallas

Dallas will get one of two against their biggest competition in the NFC East.

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Eagles 21

Week 15 at Seattle Seahawks

The Eagles are the better team, but they usually struggle playing on the west coast in Seattle.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Eagles 24

Week 16 vs. New York Giants

The Eagles on Christmas Day against the Giants? Boston Scott will score five touchdowns.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Giants 17

Week 17 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon will be back in town for the first time since leaving as the team's defensive coordinator. The Eagles will toast him.

Prediction: Eagles 41, Cardinals 10.

Week 18 at Giants

The Eagles might be resting their starters at this point. The Giants are fighting for a playoff spot. With Marcus Mariota starting, the Giants win.

Prediction: Giants 24, Eagles 20

Final record: 12-5