Philadelphia Eagles 2023 regular season schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans can now plan out which games they'll attend for the 2023 season.

The NFL released the regular season schedule Thursday night and the Birds have plenty of matchups to look forward to, including the rematches of the Super Bowl and NFC championship game.

Below is the full schedule:

Week 1: Sept 10. at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Thursday Night Football

Week 3: Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday Night Football

Week 4: Oct. 1 vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.



Week 5: Oct. 8 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 15 at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 22 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 29 at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 20 at Kansas City Chiefs, Monday Night Football

Week 12: Nov 26 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 10 at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 17 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. New York Giants, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: Dec 31. vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Week 18: at Giants, TBD

Compared to last season's schedule, the Eagles' opponents in 2023 are much tougher. According to NFL Research, the Eagles have the "most difficult" schedule based on strength of schedule.

In Week 1, the Eagles will have a chance to spoil Tom Brady's big moment.

The Patriots plan to honor the future Hall of Famer during halftime of Week 1. The Eagles should consider bringing Nick Foles, who beat Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, as an honorary captain to the game.

In total, the Eagles have five primetime games. The first will happen right after they face the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 vs. the Vikings at the Linc.

But, the Birds will get some extra rest as they prepare for the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

Philadelphia's other primetime games are Week 7 vs. the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, Week 11 at the Chiefs in the Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football in Week 14 in a NFC East matchup against the Cowboys in Dallas.

The Eagles' toughest part of the schedule will be from Weeks 11 to 15. They start off with the Chiefs after their Week 10 bye, and follow with the Bills, the Niners in a NFC championship rematch, the Cowboys and end with the Seahawks on the road.

If you want to see the Eagles torch former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals will be in town on New Years Eve at the Linc.