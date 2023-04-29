Eagles trade with Lions for Philly native RB D'Andre Swift

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome home, D'Andre!

The Eagles on Saturday finalized a deal with the Detroit Lions to bring Philadelphia native and St. Joe's Prep alum D'Andre Swift back home.

The Lions drafted the 24-year-old Swift in 2020 after he excelled at, you guessed it, the University of Georgia.

The Birds have drafted three Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 NFL Draft: Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. In 2022, they drafted Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

Swift won three state championships and finished his career with 4,273 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns on 563 carries.