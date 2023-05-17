Check out the results for the Philadelphia, Pa. primary elections

Check out the results for the Philadelphia, Pa. primary electionsget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cherelle Parker won the Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor, the Associated Press called the race Tuesday night.
Parker will face Republican David Oh, who ran unopposed, in November's general election.
The winner of the race will become Philadelphia's 100th mayor and replace Mayor Jim Kenney, who has been in office since 2016.
Check out the full story below.
Cherelle Parker wins Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cherelle Parker won the Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor, the Associated Press called the race Tuesday night.
Parker will face Republican David Oh, who ran unopposed, in November's general election.
The winner of the race will become Philadelphia's 100th mayor and replace Mayor Jim Kenney, who has been in office since 2016.
If Parker beats Oh in November, she would be the first woman to become mayor of Philadelphia.
Parker came out on top in a deep Democratic field of candidates to win the primary. She took a lead early in the night over former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and never looked back.
Parker also edged out top candidates Helen Gym, Allan Domb and Jeff Brown.
Parker resigned from Philadelphia City Council in September 2022 to run for mayor. She represented the Ninth Council District, which covers parts of Northwest and Northeast Philadelphia.
Before her time in city council, Parker served the 200th District as a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005 to 2015.
Parker said she will crack down on drug sales in Kensington but came out against a proposed safe injection site in a long Twitter thread after a forum on gun violence. She also wrote she would like to update the Philadelphia Police Department's forensics capabilities and increase the number of body-worn cameras.
Parker's campaign website lists her plans for four issues: safety, education, cleaning and greening Philadelphia and economic opportunity.
Parker's safety plan would include hiring more police officers, both by filing opening vacancies and adding 300 additional foot and bike patrol officers. Parker opposes the idea of defunding the police, according to her website.
Parker is a Philly native and went to public schools in the city her whole entire life. She was the first person in her family to go to college, earning her Bachelor's Degree from Lincoln University. She later earned her Master's from the University of Pennsylvania.
Parker started her work in public service in high school when she interned for former City councilmember Marian B. Tasco in a variety of roles.
Parker was endorsed by several political figures in the city, including Congressman Dwight Evans, State Sen. Vincent Hughes, State Sen. Sharif Street and State Sen. Art Haywood, among others. Kenney also voted for Parker in the primary.
Parker was also endorsed by a number of labor unions and advocacy organizations, including IBEW Local 98 and the Building Trades Council.
Allan Domb, Jeff Brown concede in Philly Democratic primary for mayor
Allan Domb and Jeff Brown have both conceded in the Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor Tuesday night.
Domb is currently trailing in fourth place, while Brown is in fifth.
As of this writing, former city council member Cherelle Parker is leading the race with 50,390 votes.
Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart is trailing in second with 34,234 votes. Former city council member Helen Gym is in third with 31,164 votes.
Democrats keep Pa. House majority, positioning party to prevent limits on abortion rights
(AP) -- Democrats maintained their narrow Pennsylvania House majority Tuesday by winning a special election and along with it continued control over how the chamber will handle abortion, gun rights and election law legislation.
Heather Boyd won a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives representing the Philadelphia suburbs, beating Republican Katie Ford for a vacancy created by the resignation of Democratic Rep. Mike Zabel. Zabel quit the Legislature in March, shortly after a lobbyist accused him of sexually harassing her.
Boyd's win gives Democrats 102 seats, the minimum needed to control the agenda in the 203-member House. The state Senate has a Republican majority.
The Democrats' victory in the Delaware County district means first-term Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro will have at least one chamber to aid his agenda going into the final month of budget negotiations. The result could also affect a proposed constitutional amendment limiting abortion rights that legislative Republicans are one House floor vote away from putting before voters as a referendum.
Boyd is a former congressional and state legislative aide. Her district was once Republican but has given solid margins to Democratic candidates in recent elections.
Republicans entered the 2022 election with a 113-90 advantage in the state House, but Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats, barely enough to claim majority status after 12 years and elect one of their own as speaker.
Republican Michael Stender won a special election for a vacant central Pennsylvania seat. Stender, a Shikellamy school board member, firefighter and former EMT, was endorsed by former Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, the Republican who represented the district before winning a state Senate special election earlier this year. Stender beat Democrat Trevor Finn, a Montour County commissioner. The district also includes part of Northumberland County.
Parkers continues to grow lead over Rhynhart
Parker continues to expand lead
Dan McCaffery wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat
(AP) — Dan McCaffery has won the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania for a vacant seat on the state Supreme Court, which is playing a prominent role in settling disputes over voting rights, abortion rights and gun rights in the presidential battleground.
McCaffery defeated Deborah Kunselman in the two-way race. Both currently sit on the state Superior Court, a statewide appellate body that handles appeals from county courts in criminal and civil cases.
McCaffery will face the winner of the Republican primary for the seat in the November general election.
Cherelle Parker takes lead in Philly Democratic primary for mayor
Parker, Rhynhart have early edge in Philly mayoral primary
Lauren Cristella of Committee of Seventy talks Philadelphia primary
Campaign official says Philadelphia mayoral race is still too close to call
Jeff Brown expected to greet supporters soon
Early look at voting results
Top candidates for Philadelphia Democratic primary take in Election Day
No serious issues reported for Philadelphia voters in primary election
Election security remains top of mind for many on the Tuesday primary.
But the Philadelphia District Attorney's "Election Task Force" is making sure voting remains safe.
FOLLOW THE RACE WITH US: Philadelphia primary election results: How to watch
The Election Task Force received a little more than a dozen complaints Tuesday.
But officials say over minor issues like volunteers campaigning too close to the doors of polling sites.
In Spring Garden, we've been watching voters go in and out of this polling place all day within just a few minutes and virtually no line.
Patel, of Center City, took about three minutes to vote and hopes more people do the same.
"Vote," Patel said. "Definitely come out and vote. It's such a beautiful day, and you get a cool sticker. And it's embarrassing if you don't vote."
Taryn Greisler, of Center City, also voted in a breeze.
"Very smooth. Walked in five seconds ago, voted and walked right out," Greisler said.
Officials say the city's 700 polling places saw very few issues.
"Nothing serious has come through," Asst. District Attorney Joshua Barnett said.
Barnett showed CBS News Philadelphia inside the headquarters of Phila. Election Task force, where people can report polling place problems. A minor issue that came up: some people campaigning too close to polling places. They have to be at least 10-feet away.
"Usually that can be resolved just with asking people to move and if we need to send somebody from our office we do," Barnett said.
The DA's election task force hotline is: 215-686-9641. If you see something involving the city's elections, you're urged to report it.
"Our biggest concern would be if someone were to interfere with people's ability to vote, which we haven't had any calls indicating that so far. But we want to make sure everyone has the ability to vote," Barnett said.
The election task force hotline will remain active until votes are certified.
One hour left to vote in Pa.
The polls will be closed in Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. for Election Night.
Reminder: If you got in line before 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote in the election.
City of Philadelphia estimates 55K of mail-in ballots returned
Close to 100,000 voters received mail-in and absentee ballots in the Philadelphia primary election. So far, the city reports an estimated 55,000 have been returned.
But a couple thousand of those came back with issues that could jeopardize those votes.
But the most common mistake was issues with the date. Close to 1,500 people left their ballot undated or put the wrong date.
What we're watching in Philadelphia primary election
Polls close at 8 p.m. in the Philadelphia primary election Tuesday, and we'll be watching the numbers closely as they come in.
CBS Philadelphia's Dan Snyder will be monitoring the results in real-time. Here's what he'll be watching.
Residents cast votes in Northern Liberties
CBS Philadelphia's Kerri Corrado was in Northern Liberties catching up with voters to find out what they're looking for in a candidate for mayor.
This race is such a toss-up. Voters say they know that and that is why they showed up Tuesday.
The mayoral primary election is a tight race across the board.
"I just find it really important to practice your civil duty to come out and know who is going to be the voice for your neighborhood and the city," Ana Webb said.
"I came out because I feel that it's a privilege that most of us take for granted and it's important and we can't complain if we don't vote," a woman said.
Voters showed up to The Filmore on East Allen Street in the city to cast their ballots.
They say they know this is a tight race and it comes down to who shows up. Many researched the candidates and came prepared.
"That's another reason I came because I know it's a tight race," Webb said.
Voters say they are looking forward to seeing who may come out on top on this Election Day.
"It's really important to support the folks that you believe in and think are going to create some change," Webb said.
Philadelphia's District Attorney's Election Task Force making sure voting remains safe on Election Day
We got a sneak peek at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Election Task Force.
We watched as workers with the task force answered phones and wrote down complaints.
Ultimately those issues were referred to the City Commissioners' office.
A spokesperson for that office tells me it had some hiccups with voting machines, and six out of 3,000 voting machines across the city had issues this morning and had to be replaced. That's less than one tenth of a percent.
As of noon, the task force hopes the day continues without major problems.
The task force hotline will remain active until votes are certified. You can reach it at 215-686-9641.
Nearly 1,700 ballots in Philadelphia are still missing information, risk not being counted
On this primary election day, the Philadelphia City Commissioner's Office is trying to track down thousands of voters who have issues with their ballots.
As of Tuesday, about 2,500 people are at risk of not having their vote counted due to what officials call minor mistakes when submitting mail-in and absentee ballots. That number hasn't changed much since Monday.
City commissioners said Tuesday that only 27 people showed up Monday to fill out a replacement ballot.
Philadelphia mayoral candidates cast ballots on primary day
Not just the Philadelphia mayor race: these seats are also up for election
While much of the focus on this primary election has been on the Democratic candidates for Philadelphia mayor, there are several other races on the ballot, including a special election for the state House in Delaware County.
Philadelphia City Council
Every seat on council is up for grabs in this election. There are several incumbent candidates running unopposed in their primaries and three District councilmembers who have challengers.
In the 7th District, incumbent Democrat Quetcy Lozada faces down challenger Andres Celin. In the 8th District, Democratic councilmember Cindy Bass will try to fend off challenger Seth Anderson-Oberman.
In the 9th District, Anthony Phillips has challengers James Williams and Yvette Young.
At-large councilmembers Jim Harrity, Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Isaiah Thomas are running again - part of a crowded field. Council consists of seven at-large members chosen by the whole city, and 10 district members chosen by voters who reside in those districts.
Philadelphia Sheriff
Democratic Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal is facing challengers Jackie Miles and Michael Untermeyer.
Mark LaVelle is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
The sheriff oversees court security and manages foreclosures and court-related property sales. The term length is four years.
Philadelphia Register of Wills
Democratic Register of Wills Tracey Gordon is facing three challengers in the primary: Rae Hall, Elizabeth Lowe and John Sabatina.
Republican candidate Linwood Holland is running unopposed in the primary.
The Register of Wills maintains records, handles inheritance taxes and issues marriage licenses. The term length is four years.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court
In the Democratic primary, Superior Court judges Deborah A. Kunselman and Daniel D. McCaffery are vying for the chance to get a promotion in November. In the Republican primary, Patricia McCullough is running against Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
The state supreme court is the highest court in the state, and justices are elected to 10-year terms.
Pennsylvania Superior Court
Jill Beck, Pat Dugan and Timika Lane are in the Democratic primary, while Maria Battista and Harry Smail Jr. are running for the GOP. The Superior Court is one of two appellate courts in the state.
The winners will try to win the two open seats on the court in November.
Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court
There is one seat open on the Commonwealth Court, the state's other appellate court. Bryan Neft and Matthew Wolf are running in the Democratic primary, and Megan Martin and Joshua Prince are running in the Republican primary.
Other local judicial races
There are also judicial races for the Municipal Court in Philadelphia, and the Courts of Common Pleas in Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.
Philadelphia City Controller
Four people - three Democrats and one Republican - are running to succeed Rebecca Rhynhart as City Controller. Rhynhart resigned from the job to run for mayor.
Christy Brady, Alexandra Hunt and John Thomas are running for the Democrats.
Aaron Bashir is the Republican candidate in the primary.
The controller audits and examines city agencies for inefficiencies in how money is spent and services are delivered.
For more information on the candidates, the Committee of 70 has a voter guide here.
Not just primaries today: special election for Pa. state House seat
In Delaware County, there's a special election to fill the seat of former Rep. Mike Zabel.
The Democrat resigned in March amid sexual harassment allegations.
Republican Katie Ford is running against Democrat Heather Boyd for that seat.
With Democrats holding a one-seat majority in the state House, this election could sway the balance of power in Harrisburg.
Unlike other elections we're covering today, this race is not a primary.
Polls open for mayoral primary election
The polls have officially opened for this year's mayoral primary election in Philadelphia.
One of the most high-profile races is the Philadelphia mayor's race, and voters in the city are well aware of what's at stake.
After speaking with some of them, it's clear the No. 1 priority for the next mayor is cleaning up crime and making the city safer.
Polls show as many as one in five Democratic voters in Philadelphia are still undecided on who they think should be the city's next mayor, which means all five major candidates have been campaigning hard leading up to primary day.
Jeff Brown met with voters at the Ogontz Lane bus loop Monday morning.
Allan Domb visited the Kensington Derby event.
Helen Gym held a got-out-the-vote canvass at Pretzel Park.
Cherelle Parker knocked on doors in West Philadelphia.
Rebecca Rhynhart visited several neighborhoods, including Manayunk.
The latest independent polls show this race is extremely close.
Lauren Cristella with the Committee of 70 says she can't remember the last time a mayoral race was this much of a toss-up and the winner will be determined by whoever does the best job getting their people out to the polls.
"I think we could be looking at a few thousand votes being the deciding factor," Cristella said. "I think we are still seeing some consistencies about different groups, by identity, demographic, that are leaning much more heavily for one candidate over another. So depending on who can motivate their voting bloc to turnout, that will be the whole ball game."
Election officials in Philadelphia securing votes amid mail-in ballot issues
Wakisha Bailey has more on what elections officials and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are doing to secure the vote for Tuesday's mayoral primary election.
Full list of ballot drop-off locations in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia City Commissioners have a list of ballot drop-off locations here.
Voting in Philadelphia mayor race: Deadline, how-to
Philadelphia's mayoral primary is set for May 16, 2023.
Pennsylvania is a closed-primary state. So if you want to cast your vote for one of the 11 Democratic nominees or 1 Republican candidate, you'll need to be registered as a member of that party.
The last day to register to vote before the primary is May 1, 2023, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners' website. The agency oversees elections in the city.
You can click here to register to vote on the Pennsylvania Department of State's website. You can head to PAVoterServices.PA.gov to check your registration status, find your polling place, apply for a mail-in ballot, and check on the status of your mail-in ballot application.
If you're planning on voting by mail or civilian absentee ballot, May 9 is the last day to apply.
All civilian absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by the City Commissioners' office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Military and overseas absentee ballots must be submitted for delivery by 11:59 p.m. on May 15 and received by May 23.
If you're not registered to those parties or are an independent, you can still vote on ballot questions.
Nonpartisan poll shows statistical tie in Philadelphia mayor race
The first nonpartisan poll of the 2023 Philadelphia mayor's race shows a statistical tie among the Democratic candidates. The poll was released Friday by the nonprofit Committee of Seventy, a nonprofit that advocates for better elections.
The poll found a statistical tie between five Democratic candidates to be the city's 100th mayor.
It's been difficult to determine a frontrunner in the Democratic mayoral primary, so the Committee of Seventy poll is the first real look at what Philadelphia voters are thinking, and here is what the nonprofit has found.
According to the numbers, it's pretty much a dead heat atop and a tight race overall.
Rebecca Rhynhart leads the pack with 18%, with Cherelle Parker second at 17% and Helen Gym at 15%. Allan Domb came in at 14% with Jeff Brown at 11%.
The Committee of Seventy noted it's important to point out that 20% of polled voters remain undecided with less than three weeks until the May 16 primary.
Former Philadelphia City Council member David Oh is the Republican candidate.
"These results make clear what we knew all along, that every vote matters," Lauren Cristella, the interim president and COO of the Committee of Seventy, said in a news release. "We want every eligible voter to vote, to be informed when they vote, and to vote with confidence. This poll is a snapshot in time that hopefully gives voters an additional piece of information to use when they walk into a voting booth or complete a mail-in ballot."
Six of the Democratic candidates recently participated in a Democratic Mayoral Candidates Forum in collaboration with CBS Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists and the Every Voice, Every Vote Project
The last day to register to vote before the primary is May 1.
What the candidates said: gun violence and school safety
During the Democratic Mayoral Candidates Forum, CBS News Philadelphia's Ukee Washington asked the six participating candidates about their plans to curb gun violence and keep schools safer.
There have been at least 100 shootings that hurt students in the School District of Philadelphia this school year.
Ukee: "Especially in the Black community, families are heartbroken when it comes to gun violence and safety in general for all. I'm talking about the families of the souls that we have lost, I'm referring to the families of those committing the crimes as their lives and their families lives are destroyed also.
Three or four nights a week, my colleagues and I report on horrific stories, it hurts and I'm tired. I'm tired of telling them and the community is tired of hearing them. The concern and the fear is very, very real.
For our young people, we want futures, not funerals. If you are elected as the city's 100th mayor, what are your specific plans, your gun violence directives toward eventual solutions on Day 1? What is your blueprint for change and why do you think your plan will work?"
Ukee then asked the candidates about how they could ensure children arrived at school safely.
Here is how the candidates responded, or you can watch their full remarks in the video above.
Helen Gym
"I'm very clear that the violence in our city is rooted in disinvestment. And if that is the case then the safety of our people have to be rooted in investments," Gym said.
She said on Day 1 she would establish a state of emergency and involve law enforcement, public health, the school district, SEPTA and other relevant agencies.
Gym says if elected, she will be ensuring that the police department puts more people on the ground.
"I'm not talking about hiring more officers when we have 1,300 vacancies, I want to promote detectives so we can actually solve crimes and reduce caseloads," Gym said.
She said the city also needs better crisis response, and said she helped pilot a mobile mental health crisis unit that can help 911 calls about homelessness and addiction get routed to mental health professionals.
Gym also touted plans for faster crime scene cleanups, housing and health care for victims of violence, and the creation of a funeral fund.
She said investing in jobs and delivering city services to neighborhoods will help stop the violence as well.
Amen Brown
Brown, who was shot as a teenager, said he has a unique response to the gun violence problem in the city.
"Trauma is real, and still having the bullet fragment lying in between my ribs, I deserve a seat at the table to solve this problem," Brown said.
"Getting your clothes cut off while you're in the back of an ambulance so they can try to save your life," Brown said. "Every single day when you guys report a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, that was me. The mother screaming, please save my baby, that's my family."
He said his plan for curbing violence includes banning ski masks on his first day in office if elected. He wants to follow up on open bench warrants for repeat violent offenders.
"We're living in fear, and we should not live this way," Brown said. "We must do better at supporting victims."
Cherelle Parker
Parker said she wants criminal justice reform and zero tolerance for any law enforcement misuse of authority. She wants 300 officers engaged in "community policing."
"These are officers who are not sitting in cars," Parker said. "They are walking our streets, they are riding bikes in our neighborhood, they know Ms. Johnson and Mr. Brown, they can call them by name, and they can answer their questions directly because they have their numbers."
Parker said she wants those officers spread across the city and does not want the whole department involved.
Other officers should be on gun violence intervention and Operation Pinpoint, which focuses on violence hotspots.
Rebecca Rhynhart
Rhynhart said the next mayor should address short- and long-term issues and solutions to gun violence.
"Long term is of course fixing the lack of opportunities, so, the education system and job opportunity," Rhynhart said. "Safety can't wait for that to happen."
Her short-term plan includes coordinating the city response through the city operations center and involving all departments, including the Streets Department to fix lighting for better-lit streets.
Rhynhart also wants to take strategies that she says have worked in other cities, including cognitive behavioral therapy.
"And also, pull the DA and the police commissioner into the room, that's the mayor's job. And say 'we need to get on the same page to tackle illegal guns.'" Rhynhart said.
She said police have doubled the number of arrests for illegal gun carry, but the conviction rate from the DA's office has declined.
Jeff Brown
Brown was asked about children getting between home and school safely. Then he discussed his work hiring people with past convictions at Shop Rite stores he owned.
Brown's Super Stores partnered with Enon Tabernacle Church to help ex-offenders get a second chance through the Uplift Work Solutions Program.
He claimed those hires reduced recidivism, meaning a convicted person's tendency to re-offend.
"The people that we helped, 98% did not reoffend and changed their lives. That's real experience," Brown said. "What you're hearing at the table are ideas that they never did when they had power. That's great to hear them now, why didn't they do it when they were city council people?"
Brown cited endorsements from SEPTA, Philadelphia and Temple police unions.
Allan Domb
Domb said while on council, he organized a public safety cabinet between the U.S. Attorney, FBI, ATF, District Attorney's office.
If elected, he would start that panel again and have them meet weekly.
Democratic mayoral forum airing Monday night on CBS News Philadelphia
Join us this Monday at 7 p.m. as CBS News Philadelphia presents the 2023 Democratic Mayoral Candidates Forum, in collaboration with the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists and the Every Voice, Every Vote Project.
With just a little over three weeks until the primary election, six candidates vying to become the 100th Mayor of Philadelphia discuss the issues.
You can see the forum on air and on our stream.
Derek Green drops out of Philadelphia mayor race
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Derek Green, a former Philadelphia City Council member, is dropping out of the city's mayoral race. Green said Thursday it was an honor to run for mayor of his hometown.
"I am deeply concerned, yet resolutely hopeful for the future of Philadelphia. Our city is at an inflection point, and voters will be choosing a leader who must guide us through some of our city's greatest struggles," Green said. "The challenges we face are enormous, but I believe that we, as Philadelphians, have the capacity to put aside our differences and meet these challenges head-on.
"That effort will start with a mayor who leads with empathy and with an intense resolve to never give up, no matter how difficult the path may be," Green added. "Philadelphia is the greatest city in the world. Grit is in our DNA. And while it pains me that I will not be able to serve as our 100th mayor, know that it will not deter me from working to ensure I leave it better than I found it."
Maria Quiñones Sánchez withdraws her bid for Philly mayor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Democrat and former Philadelphia Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez said on Sunday, she would no longer run in the Philadelphia mayor's race. Thereby, the list of Democratic mayoral candidates for the May 16 primary election shrinks down to 10.
"I am sorry to be suspending my campaign. I ran for mayor because I've lived every challenge this city faces, and with my policy and legislative experience, I felt I could tackle our city's challenges head-on," Quiñones Sánchez said.
Warren Bloom: Philadelphia committeeman and minister
Committeeman and minster Warren Bloom decided to run for Philadelphia mayor after consulting with family, pastor, friends and neighbors according to his campaign website. As a lifelong resident of the city, Bloom is an advocate for education, jobs, equal rights, union rights, and labor rights.
What's his platform?
Bloom's website lists the issues he is passionate about and a list of things achieved as a community. The list of issue range from fighting for children, family and a safer city to fighting for women's health rights and better access to healthcare, to fighting for environmental excellence for all and many more.
Things achieved as a community also range from battling for economic, housing, and racial justice to battling for supporting student rights and the rights to ending failing schools, and battling for unions and workers' rights.
Amen Brown: Pennsylvania state representative
Amen Brown, a Democratic Pennsylvania state representative serving the 10th District, announced his campaign for mayor in December. Brown, at 35 years old, would become the youngest mayor in the city's history if elected.
Brown was elected to the state House in December 2020 and re-elected in 2022.
"I'm running for mayor to give our youth a fighting chance, to improve the lives of everyday people, and grow the city to what I know it can be with the right leadership - making sure the government prioritize and serves the people," Brown wrote on his campaign website.
Brown was born and raised in Philadelphia. He graduated from Overbrook High School and attended the Community College of Philadelphia for early childhood education.
Prior to entering politics, Brown ran day cares and afterschool programs.
What's his platform?
Brown's platform revolves around public safety and gun violence, affordable housing, improving quality of life in the city and strengthening the city's education system.
On his campaign website, Brown says Philadelphia needs to take a "multi-efforted approach that focuses on prevention, community investment and accountability" to address the public safety dilemma.
His economic plan includes a three-year abatement on Business Income & Receipts Tax (BIRT) for small businesses that are already established in the city. He also touts a living wage, writing "earning a living wage should not be for some but for all."
As for quality of life for city residents, Brown proposes updating the trash collection system and implement an "aggressive blight removal plan." Brown also says he would build a ride park to address illegal ATV riding in the city.
Brown says his administration would fight for more funding for Philadelphia schools and also invest in vocational programs. His education plan also includes fighting to increase teacher wages.
Brown has more information on his platform available on his campaign website.
Jeff Brown: Owner of multiple ShopRite grocery stores
Jeff Brown was the owner of more than a dozen ShopRite grocery stores as the chairman and CEO of Brown's Super Stores Inc. Brown is also a board member of Wakefern Food Corporation, the parent company of ShopRite. He has no prior government experience.
He's a fourth-generation grocery store owner and according to Food Trade News was taking a leave of absence from the organization. His wife, Sandy, is Brown's Super Stores' executive vice president.
He said he's running for mayor to help improve the city and make it safer.
Brown's Super Stores partnered with Enon Tabernacle Church to help ex-offenders get a second chance through the Uplift Work Solutions Program.
After working for a stipend for the first several weeks, graduates of the program are guaranteed a job in the stores.
What's his platform?
He says his "vision for Philadelphia" includes addressing generational poverty that "has been allowed to exist due to a failure of Philadelphia's political leadership."
The platform also mentions "new approaches and fresh ideas" to reducing gun violence, supporting minority-owned businesses and creating a more equitable public school system.
Brown also touts the work with people returning from prison on his campaign website.
James DeLeon: Former Philadelphia municipal court judge
James DeLeon, a former Philadelphia municipal court judge, threw his name into the mayoral race in late November. DeLeon retired as a judge in 2021 after serving 34 years on the bench.
DeLeon is an Army veteran and a former captain in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He attended West Philadelphia Catholic High School for Boys and got his Juris Doctor degree from Delaware Law School.
His postgraduate includes Temple University, Temple University Law School and Cheyney University.
His campaign bio lists a full history of his service to his country, court and his family.
What's his platform?
DeLeon's campaign website includes eight areas he wants to address as mayor: gun violence, municipal services, education, health care, youth, criminal justice reform, housing and the economy.
DeLeon says on day one, he would appoint a deputy mayor/commissioner of public safety to operate a local incident management system (LIMS) program.
He proposes reforming the education syste with a "school-to-work" curriculum, assessing the PSSA and English and mathematics literacy from kindergarten through 12th grade.
He advocates for citywide rent control and rent-to-own affordable housing programs for first-time home buyers.
More information on DeLeon's platform can be found on his website.
Allan Domb: Developer, former City Councilmember
Allan Domb, a real estate magnate, resigned his council seat in August 2022 and said the city was "at a crossroads," dealing with poverty and the highest murder rate in history.
He then announced his mayoral campaign in November, saying he was moved to run after hearing from constituents who said they did not feel safe in the city.
"We need to protect our communities by rebuilding trust in our law enforcement and investing in anti-violence programs that actually work," he said in his campaign announcement video.
With his considerable real estate portfolio, Domb's candidacy has raised questions about how he would avoid conflicts of interest if elected mayor.
He released a plan saying he would sell his operating businesses and economic interests in real estate to an outside entity that would be controlled by his son and investors. If the sale did not close, he would give irrevocable power of attorney to a committee of managers and attorney William A. Harvey.
That committee, or Domb's son and the investors, would be prohibited from new development that would need zoning relief to get built. The plan was crafted on the advice of University of Pennsylvania law professor Claire Finkelstein.
What's his platform?
Domb says his first priority is reducing crime and will declare a crime emergency on his first day in office. He says his plan to reduce crime over his first 100 days will include cracking down on illegal guns, declaring a public health emergency in Kensington, tripling the police officer recruitment budget and installing cameras at every school.
The plan also includes crackdowns on retail theft and a commitment to "clean every vacant lot, seal every abandoned building."
He says he supports a $15 minimum wage and expanding job training programs.
On the economy, Domb told the AFL-CIO in a questionnaire that the city should "aim high by setting a goal of 100,000 new jobs in the city within 10 years."
He also said he would reform "Councilmanic prerogative," a tradition where district councilmembers are allowed to approve or reject zoning and land-use developments in their district.
And he wants the city to reduce its wage tax and business income and receipts tax.
Derek Green: Former Philadelphia City Councilmember
(UPDATE: Green dropped out of the mayor's race on April 13.)
Derek Green resigned from Philadelphia City Council last September to announce his run for mayor. He served as an at-large councilmember from 2015 until September 2022.
Green was previously an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia and a federal prosecutor in Delaware.
He also served as special counsel for former councilmember Marian Tasco.
In announcing his mayoral campaign, Green said it's "time to take a step to a bigger platform so we can do more things in our city."
Green said he aims to build better relationships with the community.
"When you have that type of public-private partnership," Green said in September, "you make it easier for a person to put down a gun and pick up a paycheck."
Green is a graduate of the Temple University Beasley School of Law and the University of Virginia and is admitted to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
His campaign website says he's running for mayor "because too often Philadelphians are told they have to choose between public safety or criminal justice reform; reducing taxes or providing city services; or new development or affordable housing."
What's his platform?
Green identifies getting guns off Philadelphia's streets as his top priority on his campaign website, calling it the most pressing issue facing the city.
On his campaign website, Green says if elected, his administration would create a gun violence suppression division that would consist of prosecutors and city and federal agents. The division would be a $50 million investment.
He claims on his website that "this division will be empowered to circumvent the District Attorney's Office to process cases through a Memorandum of Understanding between the City and federal authorities."
His public safety initiatives will focus on "presence, accountability, opportunity and investment."
More information on Green's platform can be found on his campaign website.
Helen Gym: Former Philadelphia City Councilmember
Helen Gym resigned from Philadelphia City Council on Nov. 29, 2022, and launched her campaign for mayor the next day. Gym, a Democrat, served six years as an at-large council member.
In announcing her candidacy, Gym said she would declare a state of emergency to address gun violence and focus all city departments on community safe on her first day. She added, "With so much at stake, we will save this city and our young people from the violence that threatens every part of our lives."
In late January, Gym created a self-inflicted controversy when she attended a party at the Union League of Philadelphia days after criticizing the private club for awarding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis its "Gold Medal of Honor."
Gym tweeted on Jan. 25, "Philly will always stand against the racism, homophobia, xenophobia, and the bigotry that @TheUnionLeague decided to honor today. Hate has no home here. #ByeDeSantis."
Six days later, Gym found herself apologizing for attending the party at the Union League in a Twitter thread.
"I have been very clear that I opposed the Union League's honoring of Ron DeSantis. I have also made clear that the Union League has been problematic long before DeSantis' appearance. I will continue to uphold the value that Philadelphia has no place for hate."
Still, Gym has the backing of Make the Road Action in Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the American Federation of Teachers, the Working Families Party, AFT Pennsylvania and Reclaim Philadelphia, among others.
A full list of Gym's endorsements can be found on her campaign website.
Gym, according to her website, moved to Philly over 30 years ago and began her teaching career at Lowell Elementary School in Olney.
What's her platform?
In addition to declaring a state of emergency on day one, Gym's campaign website says if elected, she pledges to make Philly "the most desirable city in America to call home -- a community that is safe, neighborhoods that are affordable, where anyone can start a business, raise a family, and feel like the city has their back."
Gym claims she will prioritize fast 911 response times as mayor as well as increase mental health first responders to help the Philadelphia Police Department prioritize preventing and solving violent crime.
She also promises to engage with community leaders to help with at-risk youth and will direct the city's police department to better collaborate with both federal and state resources to attack illegal guns on the streets.
More information is available on Gym's website.
David Oh: Former Philadelphia City Councilmember
David Oh became the first and only Republican candidate in the Philadelphia mayor race when he resigned from city council on Feb. 13 and launched his campaign.
Oh is considered by many as the first serious Republican candidate for Philadelphia mayor in the past two decades.
He was one of two Republicans on Philadelphia City Council and was the only citywide elected Republican officeholder.
In announcing his candidacy, Oh claimed he would overhaul city policies with "bold and decisive action."
"With the hardships we have endured the last few years, I'm concerned that the failed policies and soaring crime will continue unchecked -- unless we unite to address the daily crises we face," Oh said in a news release.
During his time on city council, Oh has been vocal about the lack of police enforcement for illegal ATV riders, introduced a budget amendment to withhold $10 million of SEPTA funding unless it hired more officers, and a bill to end the city's "soda tax." After a violent Labor Day Weekend last year, Oh called it a "bad look" for the city.
Oh has the backing of former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge and Ronald D. Castille, former Philadelphia district attorney and chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
What's his platform?
Oh's campaign website says public safety and crime, are the top issue the city is facing. He also has sections about education reform and jobs and economic prosperity, among others.
Oh says if elected, he would promote regular police patrolling and an increased visual presence with a focus on "crime hot spots." He also pledges he would improve the police department's technology, implement community-oriented policing and evaluate the department's forensic capability.
He promotes giving parents more of a voice in selecting the school board in the city, putting city resources to support educational initiatives and requesting the School District of Philadelphia to review COVID-19 and other federal and state funding to use to improve its infrastructure.
He wants to "end the era of top-down control through mandates and costly regulations," inviting business owners to come to Philadelphia, which he claims would help increase jobs.
More information on Oh's platform can be found on his website.
Cherelle Parker: Former Philadelphia City Councilmember
Cherelle Parker resigned from Philadelphia City Council in September 2022 to run for mayor. Parker represented the Ninth Council District, which covers parts of Northwest and Northeast Philadelphia.
Parker said she will crack down on drug sales in Kensington but came out against a proposed safe injection site in a long Twitter thread after a forum on gun violence. She also wrote she would like to update the Philadelphia Police Department's forensics capabilities and increase the number of body-worn cameras.
Parker went to Philadelphia public schools and was raised by her grandparents. She became the first person in her family to go to college, graduating with a bachelor's degree from Lincoln University and later a master's from the University of Pennsylvania, according to her campaign website.
She interned for former councilmember Marian B. Tasco during high school and later worked for Tasco.
Parker was elected as a Pennsylvania state representative, representing Northwest Philly, in 2005 and served in the House until 2015.
What is her platform?
Parker's campaign website lists her plans for four issues: safety, education, cleaning and greening Philadelphia and economic opportunity.
Parker's safety plan would include hiring more police officers, both by filing opening vacancies and adding 300 additional foot and bike patrol officers. Parker opposes the idea of defunding the police, according to her website.
Her education plan would call for schools to be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. "for before and after-school enrichment" and year-round schooling. High schools would partner with local businesses, building trades and city departments to provide job training under her plan.
Parker advocates for a $17.53 per hour minimum wage, which would be tied to the rate of inflation, her website says.
More information on Parker's platform can be found on her website.
Rebecca Rhynhart: Former Philadelphia City Controller
After resigning in October 2022 to run for mayor, former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart now boasts endorsements from two former mayors.
The Democrat has the backing of former mayors John Street and now Michael Nutter.
She served as Treasurer from 2008 to 2010 in Nutter's administration.
Rhynhart made headlines as controller for scathing reports condemning inefficiencies in city agencies including excessive spending by the health department and salaries at the Philadelphia Parking Authority.
She also released a report criticizing staffing levels and 911 response times in the Philadelphia Police Department.
Rhynhart is a former aide to outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney. She defeated incumbent City Controller Alan Butkovitz in 2017.
She was the first woman elected to the office.
What's her platform?
Rhynhart's campaign website says if elected, she will declare a citywide gun violence emergency and direct additional resources from the city to the 14 ZIP codes most affected by gun violence.
She also suggests implementing further violence reduction programs and wants to form a task force that will more frequently prosecute illegal gun cases.
For the opioid crisis, Rhynhart wants more officers patrolling on foot in Kensington, additional diversionary programs to get people into treatment, and wants to appoint a "drug czar" to coordinate the city's response to the crisis.
On the economy, she wants to double the number of Black-owned businesses in the city and bolster workforce training programs.
She says more homeowner residents should be made aware of programs that could keep them in their homes and curb homelessness.
Maria Quiñones Sánchez: Former Philadelphia City Councilmember
Maria Quiñones Sánchez dropped out of the mayoral race.
She represented the 7th District, which includes Kensington, in Philadelphia City Council for 14 years. She became the first Puerto Rican woman elected to city council in 2007.
Quiñones Sánchez led the educational organization Aspira after she worked in former councilmember Angel Ortiz's office. Aspira opened Philadelphia's first bilingual charter, Eugenia Maria de Hostos, during her time at the nonprofit.
She first came to the United States from Puerto Rico when she was 6 months old and was raised in public housing before her family moved to Hunting Park.
Quiñones Sánchez studied journalism at Temple University and graduated with a master of arts in human services from Lincoln University.
According to her campaign website, Quiñones Sánchez backs "good government reforms, transparency and accountability."
What's her platform?
Quiñones Sánchez says she wants to end the "Philly shrug," a term that caught on as a descriptor for apathy and complacency in city leadership. It was used during Jim Kenney's campaign as well.
Quiñones Sánchez's campaign website says if she's elected mayor, her plan would reimagine the role of all government departments, and transform the Philadelphia Police Department and the city's legal system.
"We ask that the police be the first responders to our own government's structural failures, and our city systems protect the broken status quo instead of protecting the people," she says in a campaign ad.
On public safety, she wants to install street cameras around the city.
She says her administration would feature an anti-poverty plan for every city department and would aim to create affordable housing, access to transit, jobs and good schools.
Quiñones Sánchez is also against a proposed "sprinkler bill" that would require high-rise buildings to be retrofitted with automatic sprinklers.
She has a 10-year plan for economic opportunity and inclusion.
More information on Quiñones Sánchez's platform can be found on her campaign website.
Delscia Gray
Little is known about Delscia Gray, who has the fifth ballot position in the mayoral race.
She didn't respond to a survey from the Committee of Seventy, which collected responses from 10 other candidates.
We also couldn't locate a campaign website for her. One of the first Google search results for Gray is a Reddit thread with users speculating about her candidacy.
Other news outlets have referred to Gray as "a mystery" and asked anyone from the campaign to reach out with information.