Philadelphia primary election results: How to watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Democratic primary election on Tuesday is expected to be a tight race.

Nine candidates are running for the Democratic nomination: Helen Gym, Rebecca Rhynhart, Allan Domb, Jeff Brown, Cherelle Parker, Amen Brown, James DeLeon, Delscia Gray and Warren Bloom.

The winner will face off against Republican David Oh, who ran unopposed, in November's general election.

You can watch all of the results live above on our streaming service, CBS News Philadelphia, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., you'll be able to watch WPSG CW 57. At 11 p.m., CBS News Philadelphia will be live on the air.

We'll also be covering other races in the city and suburbs, including the Philadelphia Sheriff's office, the Register of Willis, City Controller and a special election in Delaware County for a seat in the Pennsylvania House.

CBS News Philadelphia will have you covered all night long.