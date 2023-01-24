Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-Philadelphia mayor John Street makes endorsement in 2023 race

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart for Philadelphia mayor
John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart for Philadelphia mayor 00:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia mayor John Street just revealed he's backing Rebecca Rhynhart to be the next city's next mayor. He says Rhynhart has the experience needed to get the job done in City Hall.

"I think she's more qualified than I was when I ran," Street said. "She's more qualified than Ed Rendell was when he ran, more qualified than all of us. Because no one, not one of us, had the advantage of being a part of two administrations."

Street called the former city controller the best qualified non-incumbent candidate that he's ever seen run for mayor in the city.

Rhynhart is in a crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor.

The other candidates are Warren Bloom, Amen Brown, Jeff Brown, Jimmy Deleon, Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez.

The primary is May 16.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 1:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.