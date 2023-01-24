Ex-Philadelphia mayor John Street makes endorsement in 2023 race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia mayor John Street just revealed he's backing Rebecca Rhynhart to be the next city's next mayor. He says Rhynhart has the experience needed to get the job done in City Hall.

"I think she's more qualified than I was when I ran," Street said. "She's more qualified than Ed Rendell was when he ran, more qualified than all of us. Because no one, not one of us, had the advantage of being a part of two administrations."

Street called the former city controller the best qualified non-incumbent candidate that he's ever seen run for mayor in the city.

Rhynhart is in a crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor.

The other candidates are Warren Bloom, Amen Brown, Jeff Brown, Jimmy Deleon, Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez.

The primary is May 16.