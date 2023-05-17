Cherelle Parker wins Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cherelle Parker won the Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor, the Associated Press called the race Tuesday night.

Parker will face Republican David Oh, who ran unopposed, in November's general election.

The winner of the race will become Philadelphia's 100th mayor and replace Mayor Jim Kenney, who has been in office since 2016.

"I'm so incredibly honored to have earned the Democratic nomination tonight," Parker wrote in a tweet. "It's been a long road, and to see the tireless work of my campaign team, supporters, and family pay off is humbling. I'm looking forward to November and bringing our city together as its 100th mayor."

If Parker beats Oh in November, she would be the first woman to become mayor of Philadelphia.

Parker came out on top in a deep Democratic field of candidates to win the primary. She took a lead early in the night over former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and never looked back.

As of Tuesday night, Parker has 32.8% of the votes counted so far, or 58, 659 total. Rhynhart trailed Parker with 40,249 votes.

Parker also edged out top candidates Helen Gym, Allan Domb and Jeff Brown.

Parker resigned from Philadelphia City Council in September 2022 to run for mayor. She represented the Ninth Council District, which covers parts of Northwest and Northeast Philadelphia.

Before her time in city council, Parker served the 200th District as a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005 to 2015.

Parker said she will crack down on drug sales in Kensington but came out against a proposed safe injection site in a long Twitter thread after a forum on gun violence. She also wrote she would like to update the Philadelphia Police Department's forensics capabilities and increase the number of body-worn cameras.

Parker's campaign website lists her plans for four issues: safety, education, cleaning and greening Philadelphia and economic opportunity.

Parker's safety plan would include hiring more police officers, both by filing opening vacancies and adding 300 additional foot and bike patrol officers. Parker opposes the idea of defunding the police, according to her website.

Parker is a Philly native and went to public schools in the city her whole entire life. She was the first person in her family to go to college, earning her Bachelor's Degree from Lincoln University. She later earned her Master's from the University of Pennsylvania.

Parker started her work in public service in high school when she interned for former City councilmember Marian B. Tasco in a variety of roles.

Parker was endorsed by several political figures in the city, including Congressman Dwight Evans, State Sen. Vincent Hughes, State Sen. Sharif Street and State Sen. Art Haywood, among others. Kenney also voted for Parker in the primary.

Parker was also endorsed by a number of labor unions and advocacy organizations, including IBEW Local 98 and the Building Trades Council.