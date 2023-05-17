Cherelle Parker doesn't speak after Democratic mayoral victory due to dental emergency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After winning the Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor, Cherelle Parker didn't speak Tuesday night due to an emergency, a member of her campaign said.

Parker's campaign said she didn't speak following the winning results due to a dental issue.

"Cherelle looks forward to celebrating with all of her friends and supporters and thanks all of Philadelphia for making history tonight!" her campaign said in a statement issued early Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press projected Parker as the winner of the crowded race as she led by thousands of votes. As of this writing, Parker has 58,659 votes, a nearly 20,000 lead over former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

"I'm so incredibly honored to have earned the Democratic nomination tonight," Parker wrote in a tweet. "It's been a long road, and to see the tireless work of my campaign team, supporters, and family pay off is humbling. I'm looking forward to November and bringing our city together as its 100th mayor."

I’m so incredibly honored to have earned the Democratic nomination tonight. It’s been a long road, and to see the tireless work of my campaign team, supporters, and family pay off is humbling.



I’m looking forward to November and bringing our city together as its 100th mayor. — Cherelle Parker (@PeopleforParker) May 17, 2023

Rhynhart sits in second with 40,249 votes. She conceded at her campaign event following the news.

Helen Gym is currently in third, while Allan Domb and Jeff Brown are in fourth and fifth.

Before her time in city council, Parker served the 200th District as a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005 to 2015.

Parker said she will crack down on drug sales in Kensington but came out against a proposed safe injection site in a long Twitter thread after a forum on gun violence. She also wrote she would like to update the Philadelphia Police Department's forensics capabilities and increase the number of body-worn cameras.

Parker started her work in public service in high school when she interned for former City councilmember Marian B. Tasco in a variety of roles.

Parker was endorsed by several political figures in the city, including Congressman Dwight Evans, State Sen. Vincent Hughes, State Sen. Sharif Street and State Sen. Art Haywood, among others. Kenney also voted for Parker in the primary.

Parker was also endorsed by a number of labor unions and advocacy organizations, including IBEW Local 98 and the Building Trades Council.