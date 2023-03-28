Philadelphia mayor's race: Who's running, candidate bios

Philadelphia mayor's race: Who's running, candidate biosget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's mayoral race looks to be crowded.
A total of 12 candidates remain running in the primary: 11 Democrats and one Republican who is running uncontested.
After drawing from a Horn & Hardart coffee can, the candidates' spots on the ballot are set for the upcoming May 16 primary election. Former Philadelphia police Lt. John Wood drew the top billing, ahead of five former members of City Council.
Wood later dropped out after getting the prime real estate on the ballot.
Philadelphia is a heavily Democratic city and the general election is widely viewed as not competitive, as the Democratic nominee has won every race since the 1950s. But observers say former councilmember David Oh, the lone Republican candidate, could be the most competitive GOP contender the city's had in decades.
Crime, poverty and economic development are some of the focuses of many mayoral campaigns.
There are four women running in the race - any of them, if elected, would become Philadelphia's first female mayor.
Here's a look at every candidate, a brief description of the main points of their platform, and links to their campaign site.
We'll also have information below on how you can register to vote in time for the primary, when and how to request a mail-in ballot and key dates you need to know.
Voting in Philadelphia mayor race: Deadline, how-to
Philadelphia's mayoral primary is set for May 16, 2023.
Pennsylvania is a closed-primary state. So if you want to cast your vote for one of the 11 Democratic nominees or 1 Republican candidate, you'll need to be registered as a member of that party.
The last day to register to vote before the primary is May 1, 2023, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners' website. The agency oversees elections in the city.
You can click here to register to vote on the Pennsylvania Department of State's website. You can head to PAVoterServices.PA.gov to check your registration status, find your polling place, apply for a mail-in ballot, and check on the status of your mail-in ballot application.
If you're planning on voting by mail or civilian absentee ballot, May 9 is the last day to apply.
All civilian absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by the City Commissioners' office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Military and overseas absentee ballots must be submitted for delivery by 11:59 p.m. on May 15 and received by May 23.
If you're not registered to those parties or are an independent, you can still vote on ballot questions.
Warren Bloom: Philadelphia committeeman and minister
Committeeman and minster Warren Bloom decided to run for Philadelphia mayor after consulting with family, pastor, friends and neighbors according to his campaign website. As a lifelong resident of the city, Bloom is an advocate for education, jobs, equal rights, union rights, and labor rights.
What's his platform?
Bloom's website lists the issues he is passionate about and a list of things achieved as a community. The list of issue range from fighting for children, family and a safer city to fighting for women's health rights and better access to healthcare, to fighting for environmental excellence for all and many more.
Things achieved as a community also range from battling for economic, housing, and racial justice to battling for supporting student rights and the rights to ending failing schools, and battling for unions and workers' rights.
Amen Brown: Pennsylvania state representative
Amen Brown, a Democratic Pennsylvania state representative serving the 10th District, announced his campaign for mayor in December. Brown, at 35 years old, would become the youngest mayor in the city's history if elected.
Brown was elected to the state House in December 2020 and re-elected in 2022.
"I'm running for mayor to give our youth a fighting chance, to improve the lives of everyday people, and grow the city to what I know it can be with the right leadership - making sure the government prioritize and serves the people," Brown wrote on his campaign website.
Brown was born and raised in Philadelphia. He graduated from Overbrook High School and attended the Community College of Philadelphia for early childhood education.
Prior to entering politics, Brown ran day cares and afterschool programs.
What's his platform?
Brown's platform revolves around public safety and gun violence, affordable housing, improving quality of life in the city and strengthening the city's education system.
On his campaign website, Brown says Philadelphia needs to take a "multi-efforted approach that focuses on prevention, community investment and accountability" to address the public safety dilemma.
His economic plan includes a three-year abatement on Business Income & Receipts Tax (BIRT) for small businesses that are already established in the city. He also touts a living wage, writing "earning a living wage should not be for some but for all."
As for quality of life for city residents, Brown proposes updating the trash collection system and implement an "aggressive blight removal plan." Brown also says he would build a ride park to address illegal ATV riding in the city.
Brown says his administration would fight for more funding for Philadelphia schools and also invest in vocational programs. His education plan also includes fighting to increase teacher wages.
Brown has more information on his platform available on his campaign website.
Jeff Brown: Owner of multiple ShopRite grocery stores
Jeff Brown was the owner of more than a dozen ShopRite grocery stores as the chairman and CEO of Brown's Super Stores Inc. Brown is also a board member of Wakefern Food Corporation, the parent company of ShopRite. He has no prior government experience.
He's a fourth-generation grocery store owner and according to Food Trade News was taking a leave of absence from the organization. His wife, Sandy, is Brown's Super Stores' executive vice president.
He said he's running for mayor to help improve the city and make it safer.
Brown's Super Stores partnered with Enon Tabernacle Church to help ex-offenders get a second chance through the Uplift Work Solutions Program.
After working for a stipend for the first several weeks, graduates of the program are guaranteed a job in the stores.
What's his platform?
He says his "vision for Philadelphia" includes addressing generational poverty that "has been allowed to exist due to a failure of Philadelphia's political leadership."
The platform also mentions "new approaches and fresh ideas" to reducing gun violence, supporting minority-owned businesses and creating a more equitable public school system.
Brown also touts the work with people returning from prison on his campaign website.
James DeLeon: Former Philadelphia municipal court judge
James DeLeon, a former Philadelphia municipal court judge, threw his name into the mayoral race in late November. DeLeon retired as a judge in 2021 after serving 34 years on the bench.
DeLeon is an Army veteran and a former captain in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He attended West Philadelphia Catholic High School for Boys and got his Juris Doctor degree from Delaware Law School.
His postgraduate includes Temple University, Temple University Law School and Cheyney University.
His campaign bio lists a full history of his service to his country, court and his family.
What's his platform?
DeLeon's campaign website includes eight areas he wants to address as mayor: gun violence, municipal services, education, health care, youth, criminal justice reform, housing and the economy.
DeLeon says on day one, he would appoint a deputy mayor/commissioner of public safety to operate a local incident management system (LIMS) program.
He proposes reforming the education syste with a "school-to-work" curriculum, assessing the PSSA and English and mathematics literacy from kindergarten through 12th grade.
He advocates for citywide rent control and rent-to-own affordable housing programs for first-time home buyers.
More information on DeLeon's platform can be found on his website.
Allan Domb: Developer, former City Councilmember
Allan Domb, a real estate magnate, resigned his council seat in August 2022 and said the city was "at a crossroads," dealing with poverty and the highest murder rate in history.
He then announced his mayoral campaign in November, saying he was moved to run after hearing from constituents who said they did not feel safe in the city.
"We need to protect our communities by rebuilding trust in our law enforcement and investing in anti-violence programs that actually work," he said in his campaign announcement video.
With his considerable real estate portfolio, Domb's candidacy has raised questions about how he would avoid conflicts of interest if elected mayor.
He released a plan saying he would sell his operating businesses and economic interests in real estate to an outside entity that would be controlled by his son and investors. If the sale did not close, he would give irrevocable power of attorney to a committee of managers and attorney William A. Harvey.
That committee, or Domb's son and the investors, would be prohibited from new development that would need zoning relief to get built. The plan was crafted on the advice of University of Pennsylvania law professor Claire Finkelstein.
What's his platform?
Domb says his first priority is reducing crime and will declare a crime emergency on his first day in office. He says his plan to reduce crime over his first 100 days will include cracking down on illegal guns, declaring a public health emergency in Kensington, tripling the police officer recruitment budget and installing cameras at every school.
The plan also includes crackdowns on retail theft and a commitment to "clean every vacant lot, seal every abandoned building."
He says he supports a $15 minimum wage and expanding job training programs.
On the economy, Domb told the AFL-CIO in a questionnaire that the city should "aim high by setting a goal of 100,000 new jobs in the city within 10 years."
He also said he would reform "Councilmanic prerogative," a tradition where district councilmembers are allowed to approve or reject zoning and land-use developments in their district.
And he wants the city to reduce its wage tax and business income and receipts tax.
Derek Green: Former Philadelphia City Councilmember
Derek Green resigned from Philadelphia City Council last September to announce his run for mayor. He served as an at-large councilmember from 2015 until September 2022.
Green was previously an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia and a federal prosecutor in Delaware.
He also served as special counsel for former councilmember Marian Tasco.
In announcing his mayoral campaign, Green said it's "time to take a step to a bigger platform so we can do more things in our city."
Green said he aims to build better relationships with the community.
"When you have that type of public-private partnership," Green said in September, "you make it easier for a person to put down a gun and pick up a paycheck."
Green is a graduate of the Temple University Beasley School of Law and the University of Virginia and is admitted to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
His campaign website says he's running for mayor "because too often Philadelphians are told they have to choose between public safety or criminal justice reform; reducing taxes or providing city services; or new development or affordable housing."
What's his platform?
Green identifies getting guns off Philadelphia's streets as his top priority on his campaign website, calling it the most pressing issue facing the city.
On his campaign website, Green says if elected, his administration would create a gun violence suppression division that would consist of prosecutors and city and federal agents. The division would be a $50 million investment.
He claims on his website that "this division will be empowered to circumvent the District Attorney's Office to process cases through a Memorandum of Understanding between the City and federal authorities."
His public safety initiatives will focus on "presence, accountability, opportunity and investment."
More information on Green's platform can be found on his campaign website.
Helen Gym: Former Philadelphia City Councilmember
Helen Gym resigned from Philadelphia City Council on Nov. 29, 2022, and launched her campaign for mayor the next day. Gym, a Democrat, served six years as an at-large council member.
In announcing her candidacy, Gym said she would declare a state of emergency to address gun violence and focus all city departments on community safe on her first day. She added, "With so much at stake, we will save this city and our young people from the violence that threatens every part of our lives."
In late January, Gym created a self-inflicted controversy when she attended a party at the Union League of Philadelphia days after criticizing the private club for awarding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis its "Gold Medal of Honor."
Gym tweeted on Jan. 25, "Philly will always stand against the racism, homophobia, xenophobia, and the bigotry that @TheUnionLeague decided to honor today. Hate has no home here. #ByeDeSantis."
Six days later, Gym found herself apologizing for attending the party at the Union League in a Twitter thread.
"I have been very clear that I opposed the Union League's honoring of Ron DeSantis. I have also made clear that the Union League has been problematic long before DeSantis' appearance. I will continue to uphold the value that Philadelphia has no place for hate."
Still, Gym has the backing of Make the Road Action in Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the American Federation of Teachers, the Working Families Party, AFT Pennsylvania and Reclaim Philadelphia, among others.
A full list of Gym's endorsements can be found on her campaign website.
Gym, according to her website, moved to Philly over 30 years ago and began her teaching career at Lowell Elementary School in Olney.
What's her platform?
In addition to declaring a state of emergency on day one, Gym's campaign website says if elected, she pledges to make Philly "the most desirable city in America to call home -- a community that is safe, neighborhoods that are affordable, where anyone can start a business, raise a family, and feel like the city has their back."
Gym claims she will prioritize fast 911 response times as mayor as well as increase mental health first responders to help the Philadelphia Police Department prioritize preventing and solving violent crime.
She also promises to engage with community leaders to help with at-risk youth and will direct the city's police department to better collaborate with both federal and state resources to attack illegal guns on the streets.
More information is available on Gym's website.
David Oh: Former Philadelphia City Councilmember
David Oh became the first and only Republican candidate in the Philadelphia mayor race when he resigned from city council on Feb. 13 and launched his campaign.
Oh is considered by many as the first serious Republican candidate for Philadelphia mayor in the past two decades.
He was one of two Republicans on Philadelphia City Council and was the only citywide elected Republican officeholder.
In announcing his candidacy, Oh claimed he would overhaul city policies with "bold and decisive action."
"With the hardships we have endured the last few years, I'm concerned that the failed policies and soaring crime will continue unchecked -- unless we unite to address the daily crises we face," Oh said in a news release.
During his time on city council, Oh has been vocal about the lack of police enforcement for illegal ATV riders, introduced a budget amendment to withhold $10 million of SEPTA funding unless it hired more officers, and a bill to end the city's "soda tax." After a violent Labor Day Weekend last year, Oh called it a "bad look" for the city.
Oh has the backing of former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge and Ronald D. Castille, former Philadelphia district attorney and chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
What's his platform?
Oh's campaign website says public safety and crime, are the top issue the city is facing. He also has sections about education reform and jobs and economic prosperity, among others.
Oh says if elected, he would promote regular police patrolling and an increased visual presence with a focus on "crime hot spots." He also pledges he would improve the police department's technology, implement community-oriented policing and evaluate the department's forensic capability.
He promotes giving parents more of a voice in selecting the school board in the city, putting city resources to support educational initiatives and requesting the School District of Philadelphia to review COVID-19 and other federal and state funding to use to improve its infrastructure.
He wants to "end the era of top-down control through mandates and costly regulations," inviting business owners to come to Philadelphia, which he claims would help increase jobs.
More information on Oh's platform can be found on his website.
Cherelle Parker: Former Philadelphia City Councilmember
Cherelle Parker resigned from Philadelphia City Council in September 2022 to run for mayor. Parker represented the Ninth Council District, which covers parts of Northwest and Northeast Philadelphia.
Parker said she will crack down on drug sales in Kensington but came out against a proposed safe injection site in a long Twitter thread after a forum on gun violence. She also wrote she would like to update the Philadelphia Police Department's forensics capabilities and increase the number of body-worn cameras.
Parker went to Philadelphia public schools and was raised by her grandparents. She became the first person in her family to go to college, graduating with a bachelor's degree from Lincoln University and later a master's from the University of Pennsylvania, according to her campaign website.
She interned for former councilmember Marian B. Tasco during high school and later worked for Tasco.
Parker was elected as a Pennsylvania state representative, representing Northwest Philly, in 2005 and served in the House until 2015.
What is her platform?
Parker's campaign website lists her plans for four issues: safety, education, cleaning and greening Philadelphia and economic opportunity.
Parker's safety plan would include hiring more police officers, both by filing opening vacancies and adding 300 additional foot and bike patrol officers. Parker opposes the idea of defunding the police, according to her website.
Her education plan would call for schools to be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. "for before and after-school enrichment" and year-round schooling. High schools would partner with local businesses, building trades and city departments to provide job training under her plan.
Parker advocates for a $17.53 per hour minimum wage, which would be tied to the rate of inflation, her website says.
More information on Parker's platform can be found on her website.
Rebecca Rhynhart: Former Philadelphia City Controller
After resigning in October 2022 to run for mayor, former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart now boasts endorsements from two former mayors.
The Democrat has the backing of former mayors John Street and now Michael Nutter.
She served as Treasurer from 2008 to 2010 in Nutter's administration.
Rhynhart made headlines as controller for scathing reports condemning inefficiencies in city agencies including excessive spending by the health department and salaries at the Philadelphia Parking Authority.
She also released a report criticizing staffing levels and 911 response times in the Philadelphia Police Department.
Rhynhart is a former aide to outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney. She defeated incumbent City Controller Alan Butkovitz in 2017.
She was the first woman elected to the office.
What's her platform?
Rhynhart's campaign website says if elected, she will declare a citywide gun violence emergency and direct additional resources from the city to the 14 ZIP codes most affected by gun violence.
She also suggests implementing further violence reduction programs and wants to form a task force that will more frequently prosecute illegal gun cases.
For the opioid crisis, Rhynhart wants more officers patrolling on foot in Kensington, additional diversionary programs to get people into treatment, and wants to appoint a "drug czar" to coordinate the city's response to the crisis.
On the economy, she wants to double the number of Black-owned businesses in the city and bolster workforce training programs.
She says more homeowner residents should be made aware of programs that could keep them in their homes and curb homelessness.
Maria Quiñones Sánchez: Former Philadelphia City Councilmember
Maria Quiñones Sánchez represented the 7th District, which includes Kensington, in Philadelphia City Council for 14 years. She became the first Puerto Rican woman elected to city council in 2007.
Quiñones Sánchez led the educational organization Aspira after she worked in former councilmember Angel Ortiz's office. Aspira opened Philadelphia's first bilingual charter, Eugenia Maria de Hostos, during her time at the nonprofit.
She first came to the United States from Puerto Rico when she was 6 months old and was raised in public housing before her family moved to Hunting Park.
Quiñones Sánchez studied journalism at Temple University and graduated with a master of arts in human services from Lincoln University.
According to her campaign website, Quiñones Sánchez backs "good government reforms, transparency and accountability."
What's her platform?
Quiñones Sánchez says she wants to end the "Philly shrug," a term that caught on as a descriptor for apathy and complacency in city leadership. It was used during Jim Kenney's campaign as well.
Quiñones Sánchez's campaign website says if she's elected mayor, her plan would reimagine the role of all government departments, and transform the Philadelphia Police Department and the city's legal system.
"We ask that the police be the first responders to our own government's structural failures, and our city systems protect the broken status quo instead of protecting the people," she says in a campaign ad.
On public safety, she wants to install street cameras around the city.
She says her administration would feature an anti-poverty plan for every city department and would aim to create affordable housing, access to transit, jobs and good schools.
Quiñones Sánchez is also against a proposed "sprinkler bill" that would require high-rise buildings to be retrofitted with automatic sprinklers.
She has a 10-year plan for economic opportunity and inclusion.
More information on Quiñones Sánchez's platform can be found on her campaign website.
Delscia Gray
Little is known about Delscia Gray, who has the fifth ballot position in the mayoral race.
She didn't respond to a survey from the Committee of Seventy, which collected responses from 10 other candidates.
We also couldn't locate a campaign website for her. One of the first Google search results for Gray is a Reddit thread with users speculating about her candidacy.
Other news outlets have referred to Gray as "a mystery" and asked anyone from the campaign to reach out with information.