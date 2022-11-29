Philadelphia councilmember Helen Gym resigns ahead of mayoral race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym resigned Tuesday, weeks after several of her former colleagues resigned to run for mayor next year.

"It has been an honor to serve as your city councilmember," Gym said in a video posted on Twitter. "Doing this work was a privilege every single day."

The video touted several legislative accomplishments during Gym's time on council. But Gym did not formally state her next plans.

"We're not done yet," Gym said. "Whatever happens next, know this: I will be right alongside all of you fighting to make sure that Philadelphia is a safer, healthier, more prosperous, vibrant and creative place for all of us."

I came on to City Council because I knew that together, we could find solutions to what other people told us was impossible. It’s been an incredible honor, Philadelphia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lvBsuPPOPP — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) November 29, 2022

Allan Domb, Cherelle Parker, Derek Green and Maria Quiñones Sánchez also resigned from City Council this year, and have announced mayoral campaigns.

Shop Rite magnate Jeff Brown and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart are also potential contenders for the Democratic nomination in May 2023.