Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb announces resignation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb announced his resignation on Monday. Eyewitness News has learned Domb submitted his registration to Council President Darrell Clarke.

"Councilmember Allan Domb has communicated to me his plans to resign today from City Council," Clarke said. "I've enjoyed working with Councilmember Domb on a wide array of issues, including budgetary oversight, poverty, tax reform and many other matters. His service on Council has been a credit to our City, and I look forward to continuing our work together benefitting all Philadelphians."

Domb issued a statement regarding his resignation:

As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years. From putting hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the pockets of hardworking families, to helping keep our hospitality industry afloat during the peak of the pandemic, to providing vital relief for workers and businesses, to protecting homeowners and supporting educational and workforce initiatives, we have delivered real results for the city and its people. But there is more work to be done. Today, our city is at a crossroads — Philadelphia is the poorest big city in the country. We are staring down the highest murder rate in our history. Too many people don't feel safe in their homes, their cars, on our transit systems and streets. Too many residents and businesses lack the basic opportunities necessary to thrive in our communities. But while the challenges we face are great, so too is the opportunity we have to be the city our people deserve. Now more than ever, we need to enact common sense and practical solutions to improve the lives of all Philadelphians, prioritizing public safety in a meaningful way.

In an email release, Domb acknowledged reports that he is going to run for mayor but did not confirm if he was.

"You might have heard that I'm considering a run for mayor. I have no news to report yet," Domb said.

According to the City Charter, President Clarke will need to announce a special election to replace Domb's seat.

It's unclear when that will take place at this time.