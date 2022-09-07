Watch CBS News
State Rep Amen Brown, Gov. Tom Wolf announce additional funding for violence intervention and prevention program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- State Rep. Amen Brown, a survivor of gun violence, says prevention starts at home and in our communities. It takes money to make change, and to stop the shootings that have taken 373 lives in Philadelphia so far this year. 

"We can prevent gun violence and give our children an opportunity to grow to be our next doctors, lawyers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers or teachers," Brown said, "to all the young people out there, it is ok to be a dreamer because who knows where I would be if I didn't chase my dreams." 

Brown joined Gov. Tom Wolf and other state lawmakers at Mander Playground in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. 

They announced the state funding for violence intervention and prevention programs, which is just two years old, is doubling. 

Forty-five million was spent on the programs in year one, and now in year two, it's $105 million. 

The money is used for grants for community-based organizations, schools and municipalities for community violence reduction programs.

September 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

