Republican David Oh launches run for Philadelphia mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia mayoral race has its first Republican candidate. David Oh resigned from Philadelphia City Council on Monday and declared his candidacy for mayor.

Oh was one of just two Republicans on the Philadelphia City Council and was the only citywide elected Republican officeholder.

He's considered the first serious Republican mayoral candidate in the past two decades.

In a news release, Oh claimed he would overhaul city policies with "bold and decisive action."

"Philadelphia is the historic and cultural epicenter of this great nation. This wonderful city I've called home and served as Councilmember in for the last 11 years – is the birthplace of America, and the cradle of our legacy of liberty," Oh said in a statement. "With the hardships, we have endured the last few years, I'm concerned that the failed policies and soaring crime will continue unchecked – unless we unite to address the daily crises we face.

"I strongly believe that these problems are no match for the diverse makeup of champions who want to restore our city to its glory, and I am confident that we are capable of working together to change the direction of Philly for a bright future," Oh added. "As Philadelphia's next mayor, I will work tirelessly to lead the charge in resolving the dilemmas impacting our quality of life by overhauling our policies with bold and decisive action. My actions will show how much I love our city and its people."

Oh joins a race that features a crowded Democratic primary field.

The primaries will be held on May 16.

The general election is on Nov. 7.