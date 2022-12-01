Watch CBS News
Helen Gym launches run for mayor of Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former City Councilmember Helen Gym is joining the race for Philadelphia mayor. Gym recently stepped down from Philadelphia City Council.

Gym released a video Tuesday announcing her resignation. She served six years as an at-large council member.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gym made the announcement. She said on her first day, she would declare a state of emergency and focus all city departments on community safety.

"Now with so much at stake, we will save this city and our young people from the violence that threatens every part of our lives," Gym said. "With your help, it's time to elect a proven fighter to protect the city that we call home and that's why I'm announcing my run for mayor of Philadelphia."

Gym joins a crowded field vying for the Democratic nomination in May 2023.

Allan DombCherelle ParkerDerek Green and Maria Quiñones Sánchez also resigned from City Council this year, and have announced mayoral campaigns.

Shop Rite magnate Jeff Brownformer City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and former municipal court judge Jimmy DeLeon are also potential contenders.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 10:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

