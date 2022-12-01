Helen Gym launches run for mayor of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former City Councilmember Helen Gym is joining the race for Philadelphia mayor. Gym recently stepped down from Philadelphia City Council.

Gym released a video Tuesday announcing her resignation. She served six years as an at-large council member.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gym made the announcement. She said on her first day, she would declare a state of emergency and focus all city departments on community safety.

It’s official: I’m running for Mayor of Philadelphia!



A safer, more prosperous, equitable city is possible if we fight for it.



Join us: https://t.co/K55hX8usj0 pic.twitter.com/4rjQteMSvp — Helen Gym (@HelenGymPHL) November 30, 2022

"Now with so much at stake, we will save this city and our young people from the violence that threatens every part of our lives," Gym said. "With your help, it's time to elect a proven fighter to protect the city that we call home and that's why I'm announcing my run for mayor of Philadelphia."

Gym joins a crowded field vying for the Democratic nomination in May 2023.

Allan Domb, Cherelle Parker, Derek Green and Maria Quiñones Sánchez also resigned from City Council this year, and have announced mayoral campaigns.

Shop Rite magnate Jeff Brown, former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and former municipal court judge Jimmy DeLeon are also potential contenders.