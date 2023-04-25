Voting in Philadelphia mayor race: Deadline to register, how to

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's mayoral primary is set for May 16, 2023.

Pennsylvania is a closed-primary state. So if you want to cast your vote for one of the 11 Democratic nominees or 1 Republican candidate, you'll need to be registered as a member of that party.

The last day to register to vote before the primary is May 1, 2023, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners' website. The agency oversees elections in the city.

You can click here to register to vote on the Pennsylvania Department of State's website. You can head to PAVoterServices.PA.gov to check your registration status, find your polling place, apply for a mail-in ballot, and check on the status of your mail-in ballot application.

If you're planning on voting by mail or civilian absentee ballot, May 9 is the last day to apply.

All civilian absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by the City Commissioners' office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Military and overseas absentee ballots must be submitted for delivery by 11:59 p.m. on May 15 and received by May 23.

If you're not registered to those parties or are an independent, you can still vote on ballot questions.