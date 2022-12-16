State Rep Amen Brown to announce mayor campaign

State Representative Amen Brown to announce campaign for Philadelphia mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Representative Amen Brown will announce his campaign for mayor of Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

The campaign event will be hosted at the University Square Plaza Senior Community Center at 3:30 p.m.

Over 200 supporters are expected to attend.

Brown is 35 years old and if elected, he would be the youngest mayor in the city's history.