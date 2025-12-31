NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani expected to announce new schools chancellor

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is expected to announce his choice for schools chancellor Wednesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to make an announcement at Central Park's Charles A. Dana Discovery Center at 1:45 p.m.

High-ranking city education sources tell CBS News New York that Kamar Samuels, the current superintendent of Manhattan District 3, is expected to be named as city schools chancellor.

Who is Kamar Samuels?

Samuels was born in Jamaica. He has worked in New York in the public school system for about 20 years, starting as a teacher in the Bronx.

During his campaign, the mayor-elect described New York City as the most segregated school system in America. That may be one reason he picked Samuels, who has led school integration plans, in part, by merging schools.

David Adams and the nonprofit The Urban Assembly worked with him on that plan.

"Kamar is a person who understands how to move through different spaces. He understands the importance of engaging with different stakeholders when he's trying to get things done," Adams said. "He's a person who cares about school climate, he's a person who cares about how the school feels, but also a person who believes and dreams big things."

Samuels also helped scale back Gifted and Talented programs in his district amid growing concern about racial disparities. Mamdani said in October he would end New York City's Gifted and Talented program for kindergarten students but keep it for grades 1 through 5.

Mamdani's administration

As Mamdani prepares to take over as the city's mayor, he's been naming some key members of the new administration.

He announced three new appointees Tuesday — Elmhurst Hospital CEO Helen Arteaga Landaverde as deputy mayor of health and human services, CUNY law professor Ramzi Kassem as his chief counsel, and Steve Banks as his corporation counsel.

Dean Fuleihan and Elle Bisgaard-Church were the first appointments to be announced as Mamdani's first deputy mayor and chief of staff, respectively.

Jessica Tisch will remain in her current role as NYPD commissioner, and Lillian Bonsignore will take over as FDNY commissioner. Current FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker announced his resignation one day after Mamdani won the mayoral election.

Leila Bozorg will be deputy mayor for housing, and Julie Su will be the city's first ever deputy mayor for economic justice.

Mamdani initially announced Catherine Almonte Da Costa would be his director of appointments, but she resigned the next day after controversial social media posts from over 10 years ago resurfaced. Mamdani said he was not aware of the posts prior to hiring her and that his team would be changing their vetting process because of the incident.

Mamdani's inauguration

Mamdani will be officially sworn in as New York City's 111th mayor at a private ceremony just after midnight Thursday. New York Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath of office.

A public ceremony will take place at City Hall on Thursday afternoon, followed by an inauguration block party near City Hall Park. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Comptroller-elect Mark Levine will also be sworn in.

Mamdani will be sworn in by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at the afternoon ceremony. Other guests and speakers include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, inaugural poet Cornelius Eady, actor Kal Penn, educator and YouTuber Ms. Rachel, playwright Cole Escola and many more.