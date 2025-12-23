NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani names Lillian Bonsignore as FDNY commissioner

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani named Lillian Bonsignore as FDNY commissioner on Tuesday.

Bonsignore, a 31-year FDNY veteran who retired in 2022, will become the first openly gay and second woman commissioner in the department's history. She will assume the top spot in the department following Mamdani's inauguration on Jan. 1.

"I am honored, so honored, and humbled to stand before you as the new fire commissioner," Bonsignore said during a news conference Tuesday at Fort Totten Park, the location of the FDNY's EMS training academy. "This appointment represents a significant responsibility, one I accept with humility, dedication, and a deep sense of commitment to the city and its people."

Zohran Mamdani announces Lillian Bonsignore as his FDNY commissioner on Dec. 23, 205. CBS News New York

Bonsignore, who was born and raised in the Bronx, will oversee 11,000 firefighters, 4,500 EMTs, and more than 2,000 civilian employees.

"Her record speaks for itself"

Mamdani spoke glowingly of Bonsignore's many accomplishments during her long career of service to the city.

"The work FDNY does stretches over every corner of our city. These are the heroes of our five boroughs who save lives on a moment's notice, and they deserve a leader who cares about their work, because she did it herself, who understands every detail and who will tirelessly to empower FDNY and make it the best firefighting force in the world," Mamdani said. "In Lillian, that is exactly what we have. Her record speaks for itself -- 31 years of service, the former FDNY chief of EMS Services, leadership on the front lines of 9/11 and the COVID pandemic."

Mandani said in the interest of continuity, he is retaining Zach Iscoll, the commissioner of the city's Department of Emergency Management, and Javier Lojan, the head of the Department of Sanitation, on an interim basis.

"I want Lillian's leadership to be felt, not only as we continue to lower response times and save lives, but as we continue to ensure that FDNY is exactly who New Yorkers turn to their times of need," Mamdani said. "She is the kind of leader I am so proud to have in my administration, and possesses the kind of excellence that stands out, even in New York City, where she was born and raised.

"I am grateful to the Bronx's own Lillian for returning to FDNY, and I look forward to watching her thrive in this role," Mamdani added.

Bonsignore cites "extraordinary commitment" of the FDNY

Bonsignore made similar history back in 2019 when she was sworn in as the first openly gay Chief of EMS for the FDNY, a position she held from 2016-2022.

"Having dedicated my entire adult life to a career in FDNY/EMS, and having served as the chief of EMS operations through the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic, I have seen firsthand the immense courage, resilience and sacrifice of our EMS personnel, firefighters and support staff," Bonsignore said. "Leading during those difficult times reinforced my admiration and respect for the extraordinary commitment of every member of the fire department."

Bonsignore said the FDNY's impact on the lives of New Yorkers cannot be overstated.

"We are more than first responders. We are an integral part of the very fabric of the city, saving lives, providing hope, and ensuring resilience every single day," she said, later adding, "While I know that we will face challenges ahead, I am confident that united we can meet them with courage and resolve. Our mission remains to serve with integrity, compassion and professionalism."

The incoming fire commissioner said the FDNY will rely heavily on collaboration with city leaders and other departments to "forge partnerships that promote safety, efficiency and the wellbeing of New Yorkers."

"I am dedicated to the fostering of a culture of support, innovation and continuous improvement within the department. My goal is to ensure that every member has the resources and environment they need to perform their roles safely and effectively," Bonsignore added.

She said she is keenly aware that Sept. 11, 2026, will mark 25 years since the terrorist attack on Lower Manhattan.

"Throughout this year, we will honor and remember our friends, colleagues, and family we lost over the years," Bonsignore said. "It will be a year of reflection, gratitude and reaffirming out commitment to never forget."

Mark Guerra to serve as interim commissioner for rest of 2025

The news of Bonsignore's appointment comes on the same day outgoing Mayor Eric Adams named First Deputy Commissioner Mark Guerra as fire commissioner. Guerra will serve in that capacity until Bonsignore takes over under Mamdani.

Guerra joined the FDNY in 1988, first assigned as a firefighter to Engine 237/Ladder 124 in Brooklyn. He has served in numerous capacities in several fire houses and has been cited for bravery on four separate occasions.

Later, Guerra served as the executive officer to former FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Guerra replaces FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker, who resigned after Mamdani was elected.