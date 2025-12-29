Zohran Mamdani will take oath at NYC's abandoned Old City Hall subway station, transition team says

When millions of New Yorkers are counting down to 2026 on New Year's Eve, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in as the city's 111th mayor during a private ceremony underground.

Mamdani will officially take his oath of office at the abandoned Old City Hall subway station just before the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, when the transfer of power becomes official, his transition team announced Monday.

"When Old City Hall Station first opened in 1904 — one of New York's 28 original subway stations — it was a physical monument to a city that dared to be both beautiful and build great things that would transform working peoples' lives. That ambition need not be a memory confined only to our past, nor must it be isolated only to the tunnels beneath City Hall: it will be the purpose of the administration fortunate enough to serve New Yorkers from the building above," Mamdani said. "When I take my oath from the station at the dawn of the New Year, I will do so humbled by the opportunity to lead millions of New Yorkers into a new era of opportunity, and honored to carry forward our city's legacy of greatness."

New York Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath of office to Mamdani, whose family will join him at the private ceremony.

Mamdani will then be publicly sworn in by Sen. Bernie Sanders and address the city during an Inauguration Day ceremony on the steps of City Hall at 1 p.m. CBS News New York will livestream the ceremony.

A large block party will be held in the Canyon of Heroes, which leads to City Hall Park, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Inauguration Day. Anyone planning to attend must RSVP online.