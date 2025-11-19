Jessica Tisch staying on as NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's police commissioner

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch is staying on as Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's choice to lead the New York City Police Department, the pair announced Wednesday.

"I look forward to working with Commissioner Jessica Tisch to deliver genuine public safety in New York City. I have admired her work cracking down on corruption in the upper echelons of the police department, driving down crime in New York City, and standing up for New Yorkers in the face of authoritarianism," Mamdani said in a joint statement. "Together, we will deliver a city where rank-and-file police officers and the communities they serve alike are safe, represented, and proud to call New York their home."

The announcement follows much speculation about whether or not Tisch would remain in her role under the new administration -- something Mamdani had called for during the debates leading up to Election Day.

"Thanks to the men and women of the NYPD, the strategies we deployed this year have delivered historic reductions in crime," Tisch said in the statement. "I've spoken to Mayor-elect Mamdani several times, and I'm ready to serve with honor as his Police Commissioner. That's because he and I share many of the same public safety goals for New York City: lowering crime, making communities safer, rooting out corruption, and giving our officers the tools, support, and resources they need to carry out their noble work."

Tisch previously served as Sanitation Commissioner before Mayor Eric Adams named her the second female police commissioner in the department's history and his fourth commissioner of his tenure.

