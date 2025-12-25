NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's inaugural committee revealed. Here's who's on it.
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has revealed the members of his inaugural committee.
Mamdani's team says the group of 48 includes "people from across fields and communities" and are "New Yorkers whose creativity, leadership and lived experience reflect the full life of the city."
The group includes ATM Kamrul Hasan, the brother of slain NYPD Det. Didarul Islam, along with entertainers, heads of volunteer organizations, and more.
Members of the committee, which also includes John Turturro, Cynthia Nixon, Kal Penn and The Kid Mero, among many others, will serve as hosts at his Jan. 1 inauguration at City Hall.
"Our city's artists, thinkers, organizers, and activists have shaped what New York looks, sounds, and feels like," Mamdani said. "This is a celebration of the movement that made this victory possible, and the beginning of a new dawn for our city. I could not be more excited to share this moment with these committee members and with New Yorkers across the five boroughs."
The announcement comes as Mamdani has been busy filling out leadership spots in his administration. Earlier this week, he announced Lillian Bonsignore will serve as commissioner of the FDNY.
About Mamdani's inauguration
Some 4,000 invited guests will attend the 1 p.m. ceremony at City Hall, but a larger block party is taking place in the Canyon of Heroes from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. That's open to the public, and thousands of people are expected, but they are required to RSVP online by clicking here. Mamdani will be sworn in at midnight on Jan. 1 in a private ceremony by New York Attorney General Letitia James and at the public City Hall swearing in ceremony at 1 p.m. by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
CBS News New York will stream the mayor-elect's inauguration live on Jan. 1.
Fill list of Mamdani's inaugural committee members
Here's the full list of Mamdani's inaugural committee as released by Mamdani's transition team.
Alicé Nascimento — New York Communities for Change
Alvaro Lopez — NYC Democratic Socialists of America
Ana Maria Archilla — NY Working Families Party
Antonio Weiss — Investor and former Treasury official
Aaron Eisenberg — United Auto Workers Region 9A
Arsh Raziuddin — Creative Director
ATM Kamrul Hasan — NYPD and brother of the late Officer Didarul Islam
Aziz Isham — Museum of the Moving Image
Beth Miller — Jewish Voice for Peace
Ceyenne Doroshow — G.L.I.T.S.
Christian Howles — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Staten Island
Cole Escola — Playwright
Colson Whitehead — Novelist
Cynthia Nixon, Actress and Activist
Dena Cox — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Brooklyn
Gerald Karp
Joe Baker — Lenape Center
John Turturro — Actor and Filmmaker
Joynal Abedin — Bangladeshi American Advocacy Group
Julio Torres — Comedian and Filmmaker
Kal Penn — Actor and Author
Kashif Shaikh — Pillars Fund
Katia Reguero Lindor — The Unaparent Podcast
Laura Lema — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, The Bronx
Luis Guzman — Actor and Producer
Marc N Weiss
Maria Antonia Cay (Toñita) — Caribbean Social Club
Matt Balfour — IATSE Local 161 & Actors Equity Association
Mike Luba — Forest Hills Stadium
Min Jin Lee — Novelist
Ms. Rachel — Educator and YouTuber
Naseem Haffar
Nicholas Occhiouto — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Manhattan
Patrick Gaspard — Senior Fellow at Center for American Progress
Phylisa Wisdom — New York Jewish Agenda
Priya Parker — Author and Facilitator
Rami Sarafa — Cordoba Partners
Robert Wolf — 32 Advisors
Rochelle Lin — CAAAV
Sally Susman — Businesswoman and Author of WSJ bestseller Breaking Through
Sami Zaman — Sami's Kabab House
Sara'o Bery — Filmworker and Strategist
Shazia Choudri — Beyond Barzakh & Vagabond Media
Sherry Padilla — Desis Rising Up & Moving (DRUM)
Sonny Rollins — Saxophonist and Jazz Musician
Stephanie Gold
The Kid Mero — Writer and Comedian
Umit Muradi — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Queens