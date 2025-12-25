NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's inaugural committee revealed. Here's who's on it.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has revealed the members of his inaugural committee.

Mamdani's team says the group of 48 includes "people from across fields and communities" and are "New Yorkers whose creativity, leadership and lived experience reflect the full life of the city."

The group includes ATM Kamrul Hasan, the brother of slain NYPD Det. Didarul Islam, along with entertainers, heads of volunteer organizations, and more.

Members of the committee, which also includes John Turturro, Cynthia Nixon, Kal Penn and The Kid Mero, among many others, will serve as hosts at his Jan. 1 inauguration at City Hall.

"Our city's artists, thinkers, organizers, and activists have shaped what New York looks, sounds, and feels like," Mamdani said. "This is a celebration of the movement that made this victory possible, and the beginning of a new dawn for our city. I could not be more excited to share this moment with these committee members and with New Yorkers across the five boroughs."

The announcement comes as Mamdani has been busy filling out leadership spots in his administration. Earlier this week, he announced Lillian Bonsignore will serve as commissioner of the FDNY.

About Mamdani's inauguration

Some 4,000 invited guests will attend the 1 p.m. ceremony at City Hall, but a larger block party is taking place in the Canyon of Heroes from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. That's open to the public, and thousands of people are expected, but they are required to RSVP online by clicking here. Mamdani will be sworn in at midnight on Jan. 1 in a private ceremony by New York Attorney General Letitia James and at the public City Hall swearing in ceremony at 1 p.m. by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

CBS News New York will stream the mayor-elect's inauguration live on Jan. 1.

Fill list of Mamdani's inaugural committee members

Here's the full list of Mamdani's inaugural committee as released by Mamdani's transition team.