NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani set to make announcement – watch live

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is set to make an announcement Tuesday.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Further details on what the mayor-elect will discuss have not been announced.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for Mamdani's inauguration on Thursday. From a block party to two different swearing-in ceremonies, it's expected to be a jam-packed day.

Mamdani's transition team said he'll be sworn in just after midnight on New Year's Day during a private ceremony at the Old City Hall subway station. Mamdani said the underground setting is meant to recognize the working people who keep the city moving.

Later that day, Mamdani will be publicly sworn in at City Hall with a large public celebration planned nearby.

Tuesday, the transition team announced Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will deliver opening remarks at the afternoon inauguration ceremony.

"For the many New Yorkers who have long felt betrayed by a broken status quo, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embodies a new kind of politics that puts working people at the heart of it," Mamdani said in a statement. "I've been so proud to count her as a partner across the many stages of our people-powered movement — from the primary campaign to our Forest Hills rally in October to the very first day of the transition — and I'm honored that she'll be a part of our historic City Hall inauguration."

The transition team also announced Pulitzer Prize finalist Cornelius Eady has been chosen as the inaugural poet and will deliver an original poem titled "Proof."

New York Attorney General Letitia James will deliver the oath of office to Mamdani during the private ceremony, and Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver the oath at the public inauguration ceremony.