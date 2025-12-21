NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to throw inauguration block party in famed Canyon of Heroes

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's inauguration will be highlighted by a public block party in the famed Canyon of Heroes for tens of thousands of New Yorkers.

Mamdani's "2026 Inauguration Block Party" will be held Jan. 1 along the stretch of Broadway in Lower Manhattan that is known for hosting ticker-tape parades, his transition team announced Sunday.

Mamdani will be sworn in as the city's 111th mayor in a joint ceremony at 1 p.m. on the steps of City Hall with Comptroller-elect Mark Levine and reelected Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, his team said.

"This inauguration is a celebration of the movement we built, the mandate we won, and the city we are prepared to lead," Mamdani said in a statement. "Working New Yorkers are at the heart of our agenda and we invite them to join us as we welcome this new era of politics to City Hall."

The festivities will include music, performances and interfaith elements, in addition to remarks from the three elected officials., Mamdani's team said.

The transition team said there will be room for tens of thousands to attend the festivities and watch the inauguration ceremony, but those interested have to RSVP online.