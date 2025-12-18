Zohran Mamdani administration official resigns over past statements a day after being appointed

Just one day after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced Catherine Almonte Da Costa as Director of Appointments in his new administration, she resigned.

The ADL of New York and New Jersey posted screengrabs of some of what it said was Da Costa's old social media posts. The posts are from more than a decade ago, the ADL said, and "echo classic antisemitic tropes and otherwise demean Jewish people."

"I feel a profound sense of sadness"

"I spoke with the mayor-elect this afternoon, apologized, and expressed my deep regret for my past statements. These statements are not indicative of who I am. As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused. As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation," Da Costa said.

"Catherine expressed her deep remorse over her past statements and tendered her resignation, and I accepted," Mamdani said.

As Director of Appointments, Da Costa would've been tasked with recruiting people into the Mamdani administration.

"New Yorkers have entrusted us with a responsibility. They voted for an administration that will work every day to make our city more affordable, safe and to make the work of government efficient and excellent," Mamdani said Wednesday when he announced her appointment. "We can deliver on this promise, we will, but only if we have the brightest minds in this city leading these efforts."

Mamdani announces director of Office of Management and Budget

On Thursday, Mamdani announced another hire in his administration. Sharif Suleiman will serve as the next director of the Office of Management and Budget, in charge of balancing the books for Mamdani's agenda.

"As the senior vice chancellor and chief financial officer at CUNY for the past two years, he has managed a multi-billion dollar budget, reduced the structural deficit by nearly 80% in two years and has deep competence navigating the political complexities of budget management. City Hall will feel familiar for Sharif," Mamdani said.

Suleiman held senior roles at City Hall over the past three administrations, including serving as the commissioner of the Department of Finance for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Mamdani will be sworn in as New York City's next mayor on New Year's Day.