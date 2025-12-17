Zohran Mamdani set to make transition announcement

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is set to make a transition announcement Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes as many questions remain about Mamdani's incoming administration.

The mayor-elect is set to take office in just two weeks.

It's not clear, for example, what his plans are for the schools chancellor position, or who shall lead the Fire Department.

We also don't yet know what his actual swearing in ceremony will look like, or where it will take place. Mamdani has said he is looking forward to a public swearing in ceremony on New Year's Day. In the past, those have typically been held at City Hall. No particulars this time around have been released as yet.

Mamdani previously announced that he was trying to raise $4 million to help fund his transition, which is not eligible for public matching funds. The effort has been largely successful, with more than $3 million raised thus far from nearly 30,000 donors, with an average donation of $88. The campaign previously said 95% of the donations have been under $250.

The transition fundraising comes as Mamdani's team vets more than 71,000 applications for jobs in his administration.