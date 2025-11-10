NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announces 1st appointments of his administration

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani made his first two major administration appointments Monday, naming Dean Fuleihan as his first deputy mayor and Elle Bisgaard-Church as his chief of staff.

Fuleihan is a seasoned government veteran who previously served as Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget director and later as his first deputy mayor. Fuleihan more than 40 years of experience in city and state government, and as budget director oversaw a budget of more than $100 billion. His experience includes more than 30 years in various posts in the state Assembly.

Mamdani's team characterized him as "battle tested and ready to serve on day one."

Bisgaard-Church is Mamdani's chief of staff in the state Assembly. She'll serve in the same role at City Hall. She was a key player in his primary victory, helping the then-little known Assemblyman gain victory over establishment candidates like Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani's team calls her a "chief architect" behind the Department of Community Safety and other signature proposals.

She "brings a bold progressive vision and a commitment to drive real change in City Hall," Mamdani's team said.

Mamdani said the appointments would help him build "a powerful and competent administration that delivers an affordable, livable city for working people.

"I've spent my entire career guided by a commitment to serving working New Yorkers. Today, we stand at an exciting moment of promise for our city. I'm grateful to help build and carry out this vision for a new era of leadership, and to ensure that City Hall deploys all of the tools at its disposal to deliver on Zohran Mamdani's affordability agenda," Fuleihan said.

"It's been the honor of a lifetime to lead the campaign that brought hope back to New York City. Now, with sleeves rolled up, I look forward to delivering on the Mayor-elect's affordability agenda and demonstrating what a well-run City Hall can do for everyday New Yorkers." Bisgaard-Church said.

Mamdani, Fuleihan and Bisgaard-Church had lunch together after the announcement at a restaurant on the Upper East Side.

Mamdani will take office on Jan. 1.