Department of Justice opens investigation into NYC homeless shelters, sources say

CBS News New York has learned the Department of Justice has opened an investigation into homeless shelters in New York City.

Sources familiar with the contents of the subpoenas say they're seeking information on people who have stayed in three city shelters, including the Roosevelt Hotel, which has served as an intake center for migrants for nearly two years .

Since 2023, 170,000 migrants have been processed through the Roosevelt Hotel , and thousands of families have stayed in its shelter rooms during that time.

Sources tell CBS News New York the DOJ issued subpoenas to the Roosevelt Wednesday, as well as the Stewart Hotel, which is also a migrant shelter, and the former Hotel Chandler , which has been a homeless shelter since 2017 and does not house migrants.

Sources say the three subpoenas, issued to the buildings themselves, are seeking the names and dates of birth of migrants, along with other personal data.

Earlier this year, City Hall announced it would be closing the Roosevelt Hotel shelter and is in the process of moving migrant families out.

Sources say New York City has not been subpoenaed, and a Cuty Hall spokesperson said it cannot comment on any type of federal investigation.

The DOJ has also declined to comment.